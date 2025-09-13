Boxing Tonight: Canelo vs. Crawford – Live Results from Las Vegas

Undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez (63-2-2, 39 KOs) will be taking on Terence Crawford in tonight’s headliner on Netflix from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Canelo-Crawford prelim undercard begins at 5:30 p.m. ET and will be shown free on multiple platforms. The main card starts at 9:00 PM ET and will require a subscription to watch on Netflix.
How to Watch the Prelims
The preliminary portion of the event, at 5:30 PM ET, will be broadcast on three platforms. The free live stream will be shown on:
- Netflix Tudum website
- UFC YouTube channel
- WWE YouTube channel
The Canelo vs. Crawford ringwalks are at approximately 11:30 pm ET / 8:30 PM PT / 4:30 am UK [Sunday].
Main Card for Canelo-Crawford on Netflix
Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford
Callum Walsh vs Fernando Vargas Jr
Christian Mbilli vs Lester Martínez
Mohammed Alakel vs John Ornelas
Prelims Begin on YouTube at 5:30 pm ET
Serhii Bohachuk vs Brandon Adams
Ivan Dychko vs Jermaine Franklin
Reito Tsutsumi vs Javier Martinez
Sultan Almohammed vs Martin Caraballo
Steven Nelson vs Raiko Santana
Marco Verde vs Marcos Osorio Betancourt
Canelo’s trainer, Eddy Reynoso: “Canelo is knocking Crawford out, and this will be the best Canelo we’ve ever seen.”
Canelo’s Take on Crawford’s Style
Canelo: “I don’t like to fight guys like Crawford because he moves a lot. The angles are too much.”
Terence Crawford: “Canelo don’t want to lose to a guy moving up two weight classes. He doesn’t want a smaller guy dethroning him from his undisputed status. He’s got a lot to lose. I got a lot to win.”
The venue for Canelo vs. Crawford will be at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The stadium has a seating capacity of 71,835, and it’s reportedly near sellout. It could be a record-breaking crowd for a boxing match in Las Vegas tonight, which indicates how much interest there is among fans in the Canelo-Crawford fight. That’s the one fans are talking about for this card.