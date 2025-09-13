Boxing Tonight: Canelo vs. Crawford – Live Results from Las Vegas

Undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez (63-2-2, 39 KOs) will be taking on Terence Crawford in tonight’s headliner on Netflix from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Canelo-Crawford prelim undercard begins at 5:30 p.m. ET and will be shown free on multiple platforms. The main card starts at 9:00 PM ET and will require a subscription to watch on Netflix.

How to Watch the Prelims

The preliminary portion of the event, at 5:30 PM ET, will be broadcast on three platforms. The free live stream will be shown on:

Netflix Tudum website

UFC YouTube channel

WWE YouTube channel

The Canelo vs. Crawford ringwalks are at approximately 11:30 pm ET / 8:30 PM PT / 4:30 am UK [Sunday].

Main Card for Canelo-Crawford on Netflix

Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford

Callum Walsh vs Fernando Vargas Jr

Christian Mbilli vs Lester Martínez

Mohammed Alakel vs John Ornelas

Prelims Begin on YouTube at 5:30 pm ET

Serhii Bohachuk vs Brandon Adams

Ivan Dychko vs Jermaine Franklin

Reito Tsutsumi vs Javier Martinez

Sultan Almohammed vs Martin Caraballo

Steven Nelson vs Raiko Santana

Marco Verde vs Marcos Osorio Betancourt

Canelo’s trainer, Eddy Reynoso: “Canelo is knocking Crawford out, and this will be the best Canelo we’ve ever seen.”

Canelo’s Take on Crawford’s Style

Canelo: “I don’t like to fight guys like Crawford because he moves a lot. The angles are too much.”

Terence Crawford: “Canelo don’t want to lose to a guy moving up two weight classes. He doesn’t want a smaller guy dethroning him from his undisputed status. He’s got a lot to lose. I got a lot to win.”

The venue for Canelo vs. Crawford will be at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The stadium has a seating capacity of 71,835, and it’s reportedly near sellout. It could be a record-breaking crowd for a boxing match in Las Vegas tonight, which indicates how much interest there is among fans in the Canelo-Crawford fight. That’s the one fans are talking about for this card.