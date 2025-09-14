Boxing Legend Ricky Hatton Dead at 46

Manchester’s lost one of its own. Ricky Hatton, the Hitman who dragged the city’s fight fans across the world, has died aged just 46. Found at his place in Hyde early Sunday morning, police said there were no suspicious circumstances. Doesn’t matter. It hurts all the same.

Hatton was Stockport born, Manchester raised, and every time he fought, the whole city fought with him.

He Fought For the People

From the night he battered Kostya Tszyu at the MEN, to leading an army of fans over to Vegas, Hatton carried Manchester on his back. The crowd weren’t just supporters, they were family. He’d walk to the ring with Blue Moon blasting, and you knew it wasn’t just Ricky fighting, it was Manchester in the corner.

He wasn’t slick like Mayweather or sharp like Pacquiao, but he was ours. Relentless, head down, fists flying. When Hatton fought, you saw yourself in there.

He was supposed to fight again this December in Dubai. Posting treadmill runs, ten rounds on the bag. He was buzzing for it, proper looking forward to strapping on the gloves again. Now those clips feel like gut punches.

A Lad Who Never Hid His Struggles

Away from the ropes, Ricky never acted like he had it all together. He admitted the bad days, the depression, the nights when life felt heavier than any punch. And fans loved him even more because of that honesty. He reminded people that no matter how hard a man looks in the ring, life still lands punches you don’t notice.

Social media’s already blowing up with tributes. Lads who sang “Blue Moon” in Vegas, fans who stood shoulder to shoulder in the MEN, all saying the same thing—Hatton gave us nights we’ll never forget.

Ricky Hatton leaves behind 45 wins, 32 knockouts, world titles, and a loyal army that would’ve followed him anywhere. He fought for his city, he fought for his people, and he never let Manchester down.

Rest easy, Ricky. The Hitman forever.

Everyone at East Side Boxing sends our heartfelt condolences to Ricky’s family.