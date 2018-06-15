Spence vs. Ocampo – Weights/quotes

IBF WELTERWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP





Errol Spence Jr. – 146 ¾ lbs.

Carlos Ocampo – 146 ½ lbs.

Referee: Laurence Cole; Judges: John Madfis (Massachusetts.), Cesar Ramos (Puerto Rico), Jesse Reyes (Texas)

(Photo credit: Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME)





WBA SUPER BANTAMWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Danny Roman – 121 ¾ lbs.

Moises Flores – 123 lbs.

Challenger Moises Flores failed to make weight and is ineligible to win the WBA Super Bantamweight World Championship. Per WBA rules, “if a champion makes weight and a challenger fails, the champion shall retain the title, even if he loses the bout.” On Friday afternoon, Roman and Flores camps were discussing terms for the bout to move forward.





Referee: Mark Calo-oy; Judges: Sergio Caiz (California), Wilfredo Esperon (Texas), Levi Martinez (New Mexico)

SUPER LIGHTWEIGHT BOUT – 10 Rounds

Javier Fortuna – 139 ¾ lbs.

Adrian Granados – 139 ¾ lbs.

Referee: Robert Chapa; Judges: Javier Alvarez (Texas), Jennie Cardenas (Texas), Don Griffin (Texas)

FLASH QUOTES

Errol Spence Jr.

“The task at hand [is how I handle the pressure]. I’ve got a tough opponent prepared to take my title in front of my hometown fans, and I’m not going to let that happen. I won’t let him upset me in front of my hometown fans. I’m going to put on a great show and great performance like you always see.

“Definitely this has been bigger than I expected. I get a little bit nervous when they say I’m fighting in front of 14,000-plus fans. But I have the support from my home state of Texas and Dallas. I love it.”

What message do you want to send to the other top welterweights Keith Thurman, Shawn Porter, Danny Garcia and Terrence Crawford?

“I’ve been sending messages; I don’t have to send anymore. I’m the best welterweight in the division and the most feared welterweight in the division. So they have to send a message to me since I’m the top dog.”

Carlos Ocampo

“This is a great moment for me. I always dreamed of having this moment of fighting for a world title and it’s great that it’s coming against a great champion like Errol Spence Jr.

“I came prepared to give everyone a surprise and tomorrow you will all see it.”

Danny Roman

“I was a little surprised [he didn’t make weight] because it’s a world championship fight and you expect him to be professional. But he’s got two hours so we’ll see what happens.

“I trained with heavier guys than me so I’m ready for whatever he brings.”

Javier Fortuna

“Once the promoter calls and give me a name, I never say no. There were a few names they gave and I said yes, I’d fight them. But that dropped off. They then gave another name, that dropped off. Then at 140 they said Granados and I said yes. I’m going to make a statement at 140.

“Tomorrow I will make the decision [on which Javier you will see]. There is a game plan, but I will make the decision tomorrow. I’m not disrespecting Granados. I know he can fight but my technique and style is superior to Granados.”

Adrian Granados

“Finally I have a good fight at the weight class I’ve been wanting to fight at. I’ve been waiting for a fight at 140 for three years now since my last big win at this weight. There were opportunities that I couldn’t pass up and honestly nobody wanted no smoke with me at 140.

“We’re here now. Javier Fortuna is a former world champion and a tough fighter. As far as trying to make me flinch, I thought that was cute. Tomorrow is going to be a great fight. We’re both ready and we’re going to start off the telecast with a bang.

“We’ll see what happens, I’ll feel it out and see how it goes. I’m prepared for whatever I have to do. If I have to box with him or if I have to bang with him, you already know I come with that heat and it’s going to be an exciting fight tomorrow.”

# # #