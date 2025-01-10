Fundora vs Spence Targeted for March 29th in Las Vegas

Might 2025 see the ring return of former welterweight champ Errol Spence Jr? Maybe, but will it prove to be a successful return for “The Truth?” According to top boxing scribe Dan Rafael – a man who has given us plenty of exclusives over the years – a date is currently being worked on for Spence to fight Sebastian Fundora, who won two 154-pound world title fights by defeating Tim Tszyu back in March.

The planned date, though not 100 percent confirmed, is March 29, the PBC fight to take place at The MGM Grand in Las Vegas, to go out on Prime pay-per-view. Rafael reported the news he has got as a result of his “source.”

This is, of course, an interesting fight, one that has been talked about for some time now. “Towering Inferno” Fundora, all 6’6” of him, scored a decision win over a badly bloodied Tszyu last time out, and the 27-year-old with the 21-1-1(13) record has been looking for a big fight ever since. Spence, now aged 34 and sporting a 28-1(22) record, has not fought since he was badly beaten up by Terence Crawford in their 147-pound unification showdown in July of 2023.

Spence has been out for a heck of a long time, and there are all sorts of rumors floating around about his health and what he has left to offer at this stage. Former Spence trainer Andre Rozier recently told YSM Sports Media that he is concerned about his former charge ahead of a possible fight with Fundora. “Errol took a savage beating in that Crawford fight. There’s no way there weren’t repercussions,” Rozier said.

Indeed, it would be smart for Spence to take a tune-up bout before going back in with an elite fighter such as Fundora, who could prove to be all wrong for Spence in what would be his 154-pound debut. Spence is bound to be rusty, and he may be slower, easier to hit, and not at all as powerful as a 154-pounder as he was down at 147. And Fundora is not the guy for Spence to find this out against.

On the other hand, it really would be quite an amazing comeback from Spence if he did go right back into action in a fight with Fundora and managed to defeat him. But the odds do seem well against Spence here. Let’s see if this fight does actually happen, and in March in Vegas.

Spence (28-1, 22 KOs) will be coming off a huge 1.5-year layoff to take this fight against WBC and WBO junior middleweight champion Fundora (21-1-1, 13 KOs). Errol says he doesn’t believe in taking tune-ups. He’ll be 35 on March 3rd.

PPV Implications

The date of the Fundora-Spence fight could be a problem, given that PBC already has a PPV event on March 1st between Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis and Lamont Roach.

Two pay-per-view events by Premier Boxing Champions in the same month could result in fewer purchases from fans, who will be hesitant to pay $160 for the combined fights.

@DanRafael1 and @FerSabatiniBox were the ones who first reported the news of the Fundora vs. Spence fight.