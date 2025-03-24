Boots Ennis Gives Crawford 30% Chance of Beating Canelo Alvarez

Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis says he’s giving Terence Crawford a 30 to 40% chance of dethroning unified super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez in September in “the big fight” in Las Vegas.

(Credit: Melina Pizano)

What makes IBF welterweight champion Ennis doubt Crawford’s chances of winning is his moving up two divisions after fighting just once at 154 last August. That’s a big jump for Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) to be taking after debuting at junior middleweight.

Bud didn’t look overly impressive in his fight at 154 against WBA champion Israil Madrimov. You could see the age, and his power didn’t carry up from 147, as he didn’t show the kind of pop on his punches that he had at welterweight. Madrimov was the much bigger puncher and did a lot of damage to Crawford’s face.

Terence turns 38 this summer in September, and he’s got gray showing up in his beard and hair receding badly now. All a sign of age. His decision to sit inactive for a year without fighting and not take a tune-up at 168 also works against him in this fight against Canelo.

Why would a fighter do that if they were hoping to win? It doesn’t make sense unless the whole purpose for taking the fight is for the payday and hoping to be competitive in losing so he can argue for a rematch because of ill-preparation.

The Big Jump

“That’s a big jump going from 154 to 168,” said Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis to Fighthype about Terence Crawford going from 154 after one fight to 168 to challenge Canelo Alvarez for his titles in that weight class in September. “That’s a great fight for boxing. “I guess the world wants to see it. I think it’s 60-40 Canelo, or 70-30 Canelo,” said Boots when asked if Crawford can defeat Alvarez. “Canelo has been at the weight, and has been fighting bigger guys. So, he’s kind of used to being at the weight. I would lean more towards Canelo, but I think Crawford could have a chance, but I would lean more towards Canelo, though.”

Crawford has reportedly been single super middleweight contender Lester Martinez as a sparring partner to help him prepare for Canelo’s style. The 5’11” Guatsmalen, Martinez (19-0, 16 KOs) fights nothing like Canelo and is much slower. He fights at a snails pace, and it’s a waste of time to use him to get ready for Alvarez.