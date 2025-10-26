Dillian Whyte vs Derek Chisora III Official for December 13 in Manchester—Frank Warren Confirms Heavyweight War

As was quite widely expected, promoter Frank Warren confirmed yesterday that veteran British heavyweights Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora will fight again, this in a third fight, to take place in Manchester on December 13. David Haye, who had knowledge of the fight, stated as much days ago. Now, Warren has confirmed it. However, red-hot heavyweight sensation Moses Itauma, who was to have co-featured, or headlined the card if you prefer, will not now be fighting again until next year. And we still don’t know who the 20 year old will face when he does return, with there being a few names out there.

But fans will almost certainly get a great fight on Dec. 13 when bitter rivals Whyte and Chisora slug it out again. Whyte is 2-0(1) over Chisora, but “War,” as the soon-to-retire Chisora is known, seems to have more left at this point than does the man who is, at age 37, four years his junior.

“The Heavyweight Division Is Alight,” Says Frank Warren

Warren, who said, quite correctly, that the heavyweight division is “alight,” says Whyte–Chisora III is another good fight he and his team are putting on.

“The heavyweight division is alight. Think of all the good heavyweight fights we’ve had over the last two or three years,” Warren said when speaking with Ring Magazine. “We’ve got it now and we’re making these fights occur, they’re happening and we’ve just announced another one. Chisora against Whyte is done and dusted. We’ve got a couple of bits to sort out but I’ll sort them out.”

Who Wins the Trilogy Battle?

So, who wins the third fight/slugfest/war between Whyte, 31-4(21), and Chisora, 36-13(23)?

Can Chisora go out a winner in what he says will be his “50th and out fight”? Or will Whyte turn the screw on him one more time? When the bell rings on the night of December 13 and Whyte and Chisora touch gloves, it will be round 24. And there will be action, there will be carnage!