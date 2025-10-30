Teofimo Lopez says it’s “time” for Shakur Stevenson to receive his first career defeat when he faces him in early 2026. He predicts that he’s going to “whoop” the “slow” Shakur (24-0, 11 KOs), and make him either quit on his stool or knock him out.

Lopez (22-1, 13 KOs) doesn’t see anything in Stevenson that he feels makes him a threat to him. He notes that the Newark, New Jersey native has cruised through his eight-year professional career without fighting anyone talented. Indeed, Shakur’s promoters, Top Rank and then Matchroom, never threw him in with anyone good that could expose him.

Shakur’s Protected Path

At 126, Shakur fought fighters like Joet Gonzalez. At 130, he was matched against older fighters, Jamel Herring and Oscar Valdez.

Now at 135, Stevenson has fought William Zepeda, Josh Padley, Artem Harutyunyan, and Edwin De Los Santos. He’s a classic example of a fighter who his promoters have maneuvered to ensure he doesn’t lose. You can’t blame them for doing so, as they didn’t want to mess up their product.

“Time for Him to Lose”

“I think it’s time for him to really take his first loss. Me whoop has a** to the point where he quits on his stool or I knock him out,” said Teofimo Lopez to Brian Custer’s channel, predicting how he’s going to defeat Shakur Stevenson. “It’s about beating the best they put in front of me. It doesn’t matter who or where.”

Moving up to 140 and going straight into a title shot against WBO light welterweight champion Teofimo could be a shock for Stevenson. He should have gotten some experience first against the top contenders like Arnold Barboza Jr., Oscar Duarte, and Alfredo Santiago. I would have added Keyshawn Davis to that list, but that’s Shakur’s “brother,” and he would never fight him.

Teo’s 2026 War Plans

“Yes, I see 2026 as being a very active year for me, sharing the ring with great names,” said Teofimo. “Those of the [Ryan] Garcias, Shakurs, and the Devin Haneys. Depending on how Haney does in November against Brian Norman, that’s also at the table. What I’ve been told, they would love to see me and Ryan regardless.”

Avoiding the 140 Sharks

If Teofimo wants to keep getting the big paydays, he’s going to have to look in the direction of Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney after his fight with Shakur. There aren’t many name fighters for him to face at 147 other than those guys. He likely won’t want to face the top 140-pounders, Subriel Matias, Richardson Hitchins, and Gary Antuanne Russell.

“This is the only year outside of Josh Taylor that I fought only once in a year. The promoters don’t want to put too much on the plate if he’s not showing the results of it,” said Teofimo about Richardson Hitchins not being popular yet. That’s not on me. I would love to face Hitchins. I would love to face him in New York. They told me they need to build him up a little more.”