Moses Itauma: Franklin next for rounds, Usyk or Hrgovic in December?

Warren Lays Out The Plan For Moses Itauma: “One More And Then A Big One In December”

The fighter everybody’s talking about right now, Moses Itauma, will likely take another decent test of a fight (on paper a decent test, at least) – before taking a “big one in December.” This is the word according to Itauma’s promoter Frank Warren. Itauma, fresh off his far easier than anyone expected KO win over Dillian Whyte, has seen his name linked with unified heavyweight champ Oleksandr Usyk.

Will Franklin actually give Itauma the rounds he wants?

Who knows, perhaps this is the “big one” Warren has in mind for December. But before then, possibly in a fight with the never-stopped Jermain Franklin, Itauma will again try and get himself some much need rounds. Speaking after his crushing of Whyte, Itauma said when asked who he will likely fight next that, “the boring answer is Jermaine Franklin, only because he will get me some rounds.”

But will Franklin, who took both Whyte and Anthony Joshua the distance, really be able to extent Itauma? Franklin is tough, durable, and he knows his way around the ring. Inactive since May of last year as he has been, it’s not clear what kind of shape Franklin is in right now. And will he even want the fight if one with the red-hot, all-destroying Itauma is offered to him?

December’s “big one”: Usyk, Hrgovic, or a surprise?

Another man Itauma has expressed interest in fighting, in another fight that might – might – give him valuable rounds – is Filip Hrgovic. Hrgovic came through a real ding-dong of a battle with David Adeleye on Saturday’s card in Riyadh, and the once-beaten contender said he would fight Itauma. “Of course,” Hrgovic said on the subject. However, after picking up that nasty cut in the Adeleye war, Hrgovic may need a fair amount of time in which to fully heal before he can box again.

So, who next for Itauma – Franklin, Hrgovic or someone else? And who will that “big one” be against come December? What price Moses Itauma, currently 13-0(11) is a world champion before the end of the year?