David Benavidez Ready for Artur Beterbiev After Anthony Yarde Fight: “100% Ready”

David Benavidez says he “can’t say no” if Artur Beterbiev is offered to him as his next opponent after his November 22nd fight against Anthony Yarde.

Benavidez (30-0, 24 KOs) says he’s “100% ready” to take the clash against the former undisputed light heavyweight champion Beterbiev (21-1, 20 KOs). He states that if he defeats Artur, it’ll make him “the best at 175.”

Benavidez Targets The Russian Monster

“I’m in a position where my opportunity is in the form of a Russian monster. If they offer me the fight, I can’t say no,” said David Benavidez to Fighthype about Artur Beterbiev being the big mega-clash that is out there for him, potentially next after his title defense against Anthony Yarde.

The only big fight out there for Benavidez at 175 is Artur Beterbiev. That fight will need both fighters to win their matches on the November 22nd event in Riyadh Season. Beterbiev is fighting the big puncher, Deon Nicholson, on the undercard. That should be an easy fight for Beterbiev, 40, but you never know.

Bivol Ducking Benavidez is a Waste

Dmitry Bivol already ducked Benavidez once, choosing to vacate his WBC title rather than fight him. So, that’s a waste of time. That would be the fight to make for Benavidez if there was any interest from Dmitry.

Beterbiev Fight Is “My Moment”

“If they offer me Artur Beterbiev, then that’s what I’m going to do,” said Benavidez. “I’m going to take every opportunity I can get. If that’s what it’s going to be, I’m 100% ready for that. Once I beat Artur Beterbiev, there’s no doubt I’m the best at 175. The only other fighter is Bivol, and I’d beat Bivol, too. The other side of the door is greatness. This is my moment right now.”

Turki Alalshikh will surely be offering Benavidez a fight against Beterbiev after November 22nd. He wouldn’t have put Artur on the undercard of that event in a tune-up if he wasn’t setting up the clash with ‘The Mexican Monster.’ It’s the biggest fight out there for Benavidez, given that Canelo Alvarez wants no part of fighting him.