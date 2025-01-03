Bohachuk Targets Jermell, Tszyu, Fundora & Murtazaliev

Promoter Tom Loeffler says he contacted PBC to let them know he’s interested in setting up a fight between his fighter, Serhii Bohachuk, and former undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo.

Fundora & Murtazaliev In The Mix

Loeffler is also interested in matching Bohachuk against Tim Tszyu, WBC & WBO 154-lb champion Sebastian Fundora and IBF champ Bakhram Murtazaliev. He’s taking a shotgun approach to keep former WBC interim champ Bohachuk (25-2, 24 KOs) busy in 2025.

Whoever is the most courageous of those four fighters will likely be the one that faces Bohachuk next. You couldn’t blame former WBO 154-lb champion Tszyu if he chose to take a pass at fighting Bohachuk. He was recently destroyed by Murtazaliev by a third-round knockout on October 19th in Orlando, Florida, and he might not want to jump back in the ring with another puncher so soon.

Jermell (35-2-1, 19 KOs) has been on the sidelines since losing to unified super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez on September 30, 2023, but he’s finally chosen to return to the ring. He wants a big fight. Whether he would feel that Bohachuk would be suitable is unclear.

It could come down to whether Turki Al-Shiekh was interested in getting involved to help make that fight happen. Charlo has been out of the ring for 15 months, and he likely wouldn’t want to take a risky fight against Bohachuk unless it paid well.

Bohachuk, 29, knocked out replacement opponent Ishmael Davis in the sixth round on the Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk 2 undercard on December 21st in Riyadh. He looked excellent, knocking down Davis and forcing his corner to pull him out at the end of the sixth.

Vergil Ortiz Jr. defeated Bohachuk by a 12-round majority decision on August 10, 2024, in a closely contested fight that could have gone in Serhii’s direction.