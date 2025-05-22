Deontay Wilder Vs. Dave Allen? Pundit Adam Smith Says Why Not?

British heavyweight Dave Allen, 24-7-2(19) is in a good place right now, this after his impressive and quite brutal knockout win over Johnny Fisher. “The White Rhino,” or, if you prefer Allen’s other nickname, “The Doncaster De La Hoya,” scored the biggest win of his career in the rematch with Fisher, and he is now looking to land himself some bigger fight opportunities.

And get this for a possible fight that has been put out there by Sky Sports’ commentator Adam Smith – Allen Vs. Deontay Wilder! Wilder as we know will return to the ring next month, this against a fighter who has a far smaller profile than Allen, this being Tyrrell Herndon. Wilder is looking to take things shall we say easy as he attempts to get some momentum going in his comeback.

Sky Sports pundit floats Allen-Wilder bombshell

But after he deals with Herndon, via quick KO most preferably as far as Wilder is concerned, maybe Eddie Hearn, who now promotes Allen, will make him an offer regarding this fight. Who knows? Wilder-Allen is not a fight that too many people may have even thought of, but Smith says the fight popped into his head almost as soon as Allen had iced Fisher.

“Deontay Wilder was one of the first names that sprung in my head,” Smith said to Boxing Social. “I was backstage with David Adeleye and Derek Chisora, thinking about [Jeamie] TKV, thinking about Dillian Whyte maybe [for Allen to fight]. I dunno, but Deontay Wilder came into my head, and it wasn’t just because of his flashy new gym (that Wilder has just opened).You know why? Because Deontay Wilder loves Sheffield. He absolutely loves this part of the world, so I thought how cool will that be, and it’d be fantastic to have Wilder back over here. So I think that’s something that could happen. I think Eddie [Hearn] would love to click his fingers and make something like that for Dave Allen.”

Could Sheffield host a real heavyweight grenade?

So, who knows, maybe this fight can happen. Wilder, 43-4-1(42) fought in Sheffield way back in 2013, when he took out Audley Harrison in a round, and he said then that he’d love to come back and fight in The Steel City again. Maybe Hearn will like the idea of getting Allen in there with Wilder. For sure, an army of British fans would lap this fight up big style if it happened.

Let’s see how Wilder looks in the return against Herndon, this being an absolute must-win fight for the former WBC heavyweight champ.