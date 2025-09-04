Sebastian Fundora Dismisses Keith Thurman’s PTSD Claim, Citing Two World Titles and a Desire to Add a Legend to His Resume

Sebastian Fundora rejected the claim by Keith Thurman that he has PTSD from his loss to Brian Mendoza in 2023. He points out that he’s won two world titles since that defeat, and he expects to add “the legend” ‘One Time’ Thurman (31-1, 23 KOs) to his resume after he beats him on October 25 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

(Credit: Lina Baker/Premier Boxing Champions)

Fundora (23-1-1, 15 KOs) will be defending his WBA junior middleweight title against the former WBA and WBO welterweight champion Thurman.

What’s a Win Worth?

“He’s a legend and a future Hall of Famer. Grabbing a name like that and putting it on my resume, I think, is going to be very good for me in the future,” said Sebastian Fundora to Fight Hub TV about him looking forward to adding Keith Thurman’s name to his resume after he beats him on October 25.

The value that Fundora thinks he would get from a win over Thurman isn’t much. ‘One Time’ hasn’t stayed active enough for his name to mean much on Fundora’s resume. Moreover, Thurman is 36 and not well-preserved in my opinion. His body suffers frequent injuries.

“I think going back and beating the guy that beat me solves a lot of those things,” said Fundora, responding to being told that Thurman said that he has dormant PTSD from his seventh-round technical knockout loss to Brian Mendoza on April 8, 2023.

Fundora doesn’t gain much in fighting Mendoza (23-4, 17 KOs) because he’s lost two out of his last three fights since his victory over him. The time for Sebastian to avenge his loss to Menxoa was in late 2023, when his career was still going well. He’s since lost to Tim Tszyu and Serhii Bohachuk. Fundora has more appealing options for fights, like Vergil Ortiz Jr, Xander Zayas, Serhii Bohachuk, and Bakhram Murtazaliev.

“My mind is very strong. I think people talk about PTSD because those are things to focus on. I think people tend to focus on those kinds of things because they have it themselves. He lost to Pacquiao,” said Fundora about Thurman. “He’s been on the side for a while. That’s what he’s been saying with COVID.”

Thurman took a three-year break after his 12-round split decision loss to then 40-year-old Manny Pacquiao on July 20, 2019. It’s unclear if Keith took the break due to him being mentally devastated from the defeat or if he was enjoying the giant windfall he’s made from the fight, making millions.

We saw Thurman take a long two-year break after receiving a big payday against Danny Garcia in their fight on March 4, 2017. Was it injuries or the money? It’s hard not to view this as a trend, given that it has happened several times after Thurman’s involvement in big fights. He disappears for 2 to 3 years.

Thurman’s Inactivity gaps

February 5, 2022, to March 12, 2025: Approximately 37 months

July 20, 2019, to February 5, 2022: Approximately 30 months

February 5, 2022, to March 12, 2025: Approximately 37 months

The Mind Game

“Those things are going to be in his mind because that’s what he’s thinking about. I’m not focused on that. I’m focused on October 25th, fighting with the former champion and winning and retaining my championship belt,” said Fundora. “Absolutely, I’m way past that [loss to Mendoza].”

Thurman sounds like he’s trying to get in Sebastian’s head to cause him to have self-doubt. If he can rattle Fundora ahead of the fight, it may give him enough of an edge to win. The way Fundora was talking when asked about a reaction to Thurman’s remarks about him having PTSD, I believe, he was slightly upset.

“I guess winning those two titles or holding this title doesn’t show you guys. So, I guess I have to prove it again with Keith Thurman,” said Fundora.

Sebastian has won his last three fights since losing to Mendoza two years ago. Fundora defeated Tim Tszyu twice, a fighter who beat Mendoza by a 12-round unanimous decision on October 15, 2023. Winning three consecutive fights since his loss to Brian shows the loss does not mentally haunt him.