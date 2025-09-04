Cuban Greats Arlen Lopez and Lazaro Alvarez Bring Havana’s Boxing School to Berlin

Berlin is about to get a taste of Havana’s gym culture. On September 12, the Uber Eats Music Hall will see two of Cuba’s sharpest boxing exports lace up: Arlen Lopez and Lazaro Alvarez. If you know your amateur pedigree, you already understand what’s walking into that ring. These aren’t paper champions. These are products of a system that’s been churning out gold medalists and world beaters for decades.

Lopez and Alvarez are more than decorated Olympians. They’re walking proof that Cuban boxing isn’t dead—it just travels well. Both men carved their names in the amateurs, and now they’re putting those polished skills to work in the paid ranks.

Why Arlen Lopez’s Step-Up Fight Actually Matters

Arlen Lopez, the double Olympic gold man from Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2021, isn’t fighting a walkover. He’s in there with Colombia’s Jairo Delgado (14-3), a guy who knows how to make opponents sweat. This is Lopez’s sixth pro fight, and it comes with something strapped around the waist: an international WBA title. That might sound like alphabet soup, but insiders know these belts are stepping stones. Win here, and Lopez positions himself for bigger nights.

The Cuban southpaw’s style—measured, clinical, unhurried—has broken men with bigger names in the amateurs. Delgado brings grit, but this is really about how Lopez handles pressure in the pro game. If he does what the coaches back in Havana expect, he’ll walk out with momentum and another notch of credibility.

Lazaro Alvarez Still Has That Cuban Timing

Then there’s Lazaro Alvarez, and if you’ve ever watched him fight, you know timing is everything. Three-time world amateur champ, triple Olympic bronze. He’s not just talented, he’s complete—defense, footwork, punch selection, ring IQ. Alvarez defends his WBA Continental Americas strap against Venezuela’s Angel Rodriguez (23-3), a live opponent who won’t fold easy.

Rodriguez has seen enough high-level work to test Alvarez, but let’s be honest: the Cuban’s real opponent is age and adjustment. At this stage, it’s about how long he can keep those reflexes sharp and adapt to the pro grind. Berlin gets to find out first-hand.

And don’t miss the bigger picture: AGON Sports, with Ingo Volckmann pulling the strings, didn’t bring these guys over just for ticket sales. They’re investing in names that can anchor their cards for years.

Berlin Undercard With Local Heat

It’s not just the Cubans carrying the night. Berlin’s own Hamsat Shadalov headlines, taking on unbeaten Alex de la Rosa for another WBA trinket. Shadalov, with his mix of amateur polish and street-tough edge, is one of the locals worth watching. His training partner and childhood friend Paul Wall gets his first crack at a pro belt, meeting Hamburg’s Antonio Fechner for the German Championship under the BDB banner.

That’s a proper home card feel: international class on top, local pride underneath.

Event Details

Date: Friday, September 12, 2025

Start time: 8:00 PM CET | 2:00 PM ET (USA) | 7:00 PM BST (UK)

Venue: Uber Eats Music Hall, Berlin

Streaming: BILD+

Tickets: Ticketmaster.de

Confirmed Fights

Arlen Lopez vs Jairo Delgado – WBA International Title, light heavyweight

Lazaro Alvarez vs Angel Rodriguez – WBA Continental Americas, lightweight

Hamsat Shadalov vs Alex de la Rosa – WBA International Title

Paul Wall vs Antonio Fechner – German BDB Championship

###

Why are Cuban fighters such a big deal?

Because Cuba produces some of the sharpest technicians in boxing. Their amateur system is a factory—footwork, defense, angles. Guys like Lopez and Alvarez spent years sparring killers in sweaty gyms where winning Olympic gold is the expectation, not the dream.

Are Lopez and Alvarez already world-level pros?

Not yet. Lopez is only six fights in, Alvarez still adjusting. But their amateur pedigree gives them a head start. They don’t need 20 warmups to look polished.

What’s the significance of these WBA belts?

They’re not world titles, but they’re positioning tools. Win them, defend them, and suddenly you’re in sanctioning body rankings. That’s how you get the call for world title eliminators and eventually the big fights.

How big is this night for German boxing?

Huge. Germany hasn’t had a steady supply of international stars in years. Bringing in Cubans of this caliber puts Berlin back on the map, at least for a night!