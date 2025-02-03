Ryan Garcia vs. Rolly Romero Fight for WBA’s “Regular” Title

Ryan Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs) and Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero (16-2, 13 KOs) will fight for the WBA secondary [‘regular’] welterweight title in May at Times Square. To note: Kingry & Rolly aren’t ranked in the top 15 by any of the four sanctioning bodies at 147.

The WBA was thought to be reducing the number of belts in each division from 2 to 1, but it appears they still have one handy for the Ryan Garcia vs. Rolly Romero fight. Obviously, fans are not going to like this.

Title Fight Backlash

No one who follows boxing will agree with the WBA ‘regular’ welterweight title being at stake for this fight because neither has done anything to rate that honor. Fans on social media are labeling it as “disgusting” to have the WBA secondary belt fought for by Ryan and Romero. It’s pathetic.

Need for Reform

Ideally, all four sanctioning bodies must be eliminated and replaced by one organization that assigns world titles for fights.

In terms of fairness, a title should not be allowed to be fought for in the Garcia-Rolly fight because neither deserves that. If anything, a fake trinket belt should be available for this level of fight. They can parade it before the battle to get the attention of the casuals who don’t know any better.

It’s a bad look for Ryan, 26, to be fighting for the WBA secondary 147-lb title coming off a PED one-year drug suspension for testing positive for Ostarine last April. Seeing ‘Rolly’ fight for a world title at welterweight worsens it, as he was knocked out last year and has done nothing to redeem himself since.

The more prestigious WBA ‘Super World’ welterweight title is held by champion Eimantas Stanionis, who will be fighting IBF champ Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis in a unification next on April 12th.