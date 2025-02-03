Canelo-Crawford: What’s Bud’s Chance?

Terence Crawford got the super fight he’s been campaigning for against Canelo Alvarez in September. Now the question is, can the older, smaller Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) win or even be competitive against Alvarez (62-2, 39 KOs)?

Canelo-Crawford fits the definition of a mega-fight, but it doesn’t spell out to be one that will be competitive at all unless Crawford can develop Golovkin-like power in the next seven months. Even a prime Gennadiy Golovkin couldn’t beat Canelo with his colossal power. So, how can a weaker Crawford pull off the upset?

A Long Shot?

Crawford lacks the power of past Canelo opponents, like Edgar Berlanga, Jaime Munguia, and Jermell Charlo. None of those guys could come up with enough offense to be competitive with Alvarez and were easy. So the obvious question is, how can a small, old, and weak fighter like Crawford win? It doesn’t seem possible.

The Ring reported today that Canelo vs. Crawford had been agreed upon for September in Las Vegas. The weight has not been revealed, but Canelo is the A-side, and he’s not likely to agree to a catchweight handicap to weaken himself so that Crawford, 37, would have a better chance of winning.

Many boxing fans believe Crawford can win this fight by using his movement and skills to overcome Alvarez’s power. However, people who watched Terence struggle in his debut at 154 last August, looking weak and old, doubt that he can jump up two weight classes to 168 and beat the King of the division, Canelo Alvarez.

If this were a movie, Crawford would definitely win, but this is for real. In his last fight in August, Crawford looked like an old barnacle on a pier. He appeared undersized and not youthful enough to pull off an upset. Hardcore boxing fans want to see Canelo defend against David Benavidez or David Morrell, two fighters who would likely easily destroy Crawford.

Terence is known for his excellent boxing skills, movement, and counter-punching. He’s captured world titles in four weight classes during his 17-year professional career.

However, Crawford has fought mostly average-level fighters to win his titles, similar to how Adrien Broner was maneuvered into capturing four division belts. There is no difference between the two regarding their method of capturing division titles.

If Turki Al-Sheikh prices the Canelo vs. Crawford fight at an ultra-low number, fans will eagerly purchase it, and there won’t be as much criticism afterward if it turns out to be a rip-off mismatch.