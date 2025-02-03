Benavidez Sr. Defends Son’s Shaky Performance Against Morrell

Jose Benavidez Sr. is already complaining about his son, David Benavidez, getting dropped by David Morrell. He says he thought it was a trip. The replays clearly showed Morrell (11-1, 9 KOs) landing a right hand, which caused Benavidez to go down in the 11th round last Saturday night.

Worried Sr.

Jose Sr. tried to play it off, saying it was a trip and then putting a spin on it like it was a good thing. It clearly had him worried that his son was going to be knocked out by the powerful Cuban Morrell.

It sounds like Benavidez Sr. is already coming up with his early excuses for why ‘The Mexican Monster’ (30-0, 24 KOs) didn’t look impressive, winning a fight much closer than the Nevada judges turned in for the contest at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. They gave WBC interim light heavyweight champion Benavidez a 12-round unanimous decision by the scores 115-111, 115-111 and 118-108.

However, many fans saw it was razor-close, with Benavidez barely winning by one point, and that was from the point deduction in the 11th round when Morrell hit him after the bell. Benavidez had him him twice after the round ended, but only Morrell was docked a point.

Daddy’s Defense

“I thought it was more off balance, but that’s exciting. David was winning the whole fight, and then he gets dropped. It’s exciting. People were, ‘Whoa,'” said Jose Benavidez Sr. to Fighthype, reacting to his son, David Benavidez, being dropped by David Morrell in the eleventh round last Saturday night. “If I was watching at home, I’d be like, ‘Damn,’ and then I’m looking at him and he’s [Benavidez], standing up, smiling. ‘Come on, mother f****.’ I got scared. So, I think Morrell was like, ‘What the f***.’ These are the kinds of fights that the fans disserve. They want to be entertained. It can’t just be hitting one side. You got to be hit back, and you seen David’s face. “He came and brought it. That’s why they call him ‘The Mexican Monster.’ It happened. I’m not going to say anything about it. You’re fighting, surviving for your life. You don’t know if a guy busted your eardrum. I don’t know. It’s normal,” said Jose Sr. when asked about his thoughts on Morrell hitting Benavidez after the bell in the 11th.

It wasn’t Morrell who was “surviving for” his life. It was Benavidez because he was getting beaten up and looked like hell at the end. The powerful punches from the Cuban had done a lot of damage to Benavidez’s face.

Lacks Power

Further, the fight showed that Benavidez lacks the power at 175 for him to score knockouts and win the way he’d grown accustomed to by overwhelming his opposition with punches when he’d campaigned at 168 against smaller, older fighters.

“Nothing happened. I’m going to let it slide. I didn’t say nothing to the ref. I’m not a person that’s always complaining. ‘He’s grabbing, he’s this or that.’ Just deal with it and work harder,” said Benavidez Sr.