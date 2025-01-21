Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando “Rolly” Romero Set for May 2nd in New York City

Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz did not agree to the fight against Ryan Garcia in May because he was scheduled for a clash on February 1st. Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero was then offered the fight, which he accepted.

Dan Rafael reports that the Garcia vs. Romero, Devin Haney vs. Jose Ramirez, and Martin Bakole vs. Efe Ajagba card will occur on Friday, May 2nd, in Times Square in New York City. Although having a big event like that on a Friday is kind of weird, fans won’t mind because this is an excellent card.

Cruz Out, Rolly In

Cruz would been the perfect opponent for Garcia. However, he’s fighting Angel Fierro on the undercard of David Benavidez vs. David Morrell on February 1st on PBC on Prime Video PPV at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Rolly (16-2, 13 KOs) is not a great fight for Ryan because he was recently knocked out by Pitbull Cruz in the eighth round last year on March 30th. Romero bounced back from that loss to defeat Manuel Jaimes by a 10-round unanimous decision on September 14th on the undercard of Canelo Alvarez vs. Edgar Berlanga. Rolly didn’t perform well in that fight either, but he had a harmless opponent.