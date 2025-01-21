Some Crazy Heavyweight Fights Possible For This Year: Ibeabuchi-Morrison, Okolie-Ortiz, McCall’s Comeback To Roll On

Fans have possibly read the news of how Britain’s Lawrence Okolie, now campaigning as a heavyweight, this after winning a belt at cruiserweight and then bridgerweight, is in talks to fight ageing Cuban southpaw Luis Ortiz. This fight, dubbed a “crazy heavyweight fight” by some, has boxing fans scratching their heads. What, people are asking, does Okolie possibly have to gain by taking this fight?

Ortiz, older than George Foreman’s shorts, “Big George’s” 1970s career-worn shorts, that is, is older than his listed 45 years, this according to some folks. In any case, at 45, and inactive for over a year, Ortiz is almost certain to be creakingly slow if/when he steps into a British ring with “The Sauce.” But as to whether or not the British Boxing Board of Control will allow this fight to go ahead, well, that’s another story.

But there could be more “crazy” heavyweight fights to come this year. A possible fight that has been doing the rounds in certain quarters this week, is one between – get this, Ike Ibeabuchi and Kenzie Morrison. Ibeabuchi, who has been inactive since 1999, for well-documented reasons, is even older than Ortiz at 51 (52 next month), but according to World Boxing, Counter Punch News, and one or two other outlets, the 1990’s heavyweight terror is indeed set to fight Kenzie, son of course of Tommy Morrison.

Where this fight would take place and when, and over how many scheduled rounds, is unknown, but Ibeabuchi would be giving away a heck of a lot in age against Morrison, who is 34 years of age. Ike as we know is perfect at 20-0(15), while Morrison has carved out a decent enough 22-1-2(20) ledger. Kenzie boxed in November, and he holds a win over another ‘boxing junior,’ in Hasim Rahman Jr. What on earth would we witness if Ibeabuchi and Morrison did tango?

Oliver McCall is older than both Ortiz and Ibeabuchi, and the former WBC heavyweight champ is currently 1-0 in his latest comeback. 59 year old McCall, who advanced to 60-14(39) with a quick KO win over Stacy Frazier in November, is scheduled to fight Gary Cobia on February 2nd. McCall has called out Jake Paul.

To add to this craziness, we are hearing stories that suggest Mike Tyson may fight again. Unhappy with how his heavily hyped bout with the aforementioned Paul went, 58 year old “Iron Mike” is said to be thinking about having one more. There is, terrifyingly, some talk that his dance partner could be none other than Evander Holyfield. Either in exhibition or real fight form, this one cannot be allowed to happen, surely.

But money talks, perhaps louder than it ever has these days, and if fans tune in or turn up to watch, if they pay to watch, these, shall we say, curiosity events will happen.

Of the above three possible fights – Okolie-Ortiz, Ibeabuchi-Morrison, McCall-Cobia, which, if any, would YOU watch?