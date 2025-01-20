Garcia-Romero, Haney-Ramirez, Bakole-Ajagba Clash in NYC

Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero, Devin Haney vs. Jose Ramirez, and Martin Bakole vs. Efe Ajagba will meet in a triple-header on Turki Al-Sheikh’s card in May.

The announcement by Turki on X surprised fans a little due to Rolly (16-2, 13 KOs) being the opponent for Kingry (24-1, 20 KOs) instead of Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz. He would have a tough fight for Ryan, and it would have been too risky for him coming off a one-year layoff from his suspension. Rolly is a lot safer choice for Garcia, given that he’s a mediocre fighter with a 2-2 record in his last four fights.

Turki’s Times Square Takeover

Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero

Devin Haney vs. Jose Ramirez

Martin Bakole vs. Efe Ajagba

It’s important that Haney and Ryan not lose their fights, considering they’re going to be meeting for a rematch in October in Riyadh. However, if the idea was to ensure that they both get to their rematch without getting beaten, a softer opponent for Haney should have been found. The former WBC and WBO light welterweight champion Ramirez (29-2, 18 KOs) has real talent, and he could beat Haney.

Rolly Will Be Good For Laughs

Given how poor a fighter Rolly Romero is, you’d have to think Turki is going to place Haney vs. Ramirez as the main event for this career. That’s a competitive fight between two good fighters. Rolly will be the comedy relief for the card and yuk it up with his clownish behavior. It’s too bad he can’t fight.

Garcia-Rolly is a mismatch involving one who doesn’t belong in a main event. There are no words to describe how bad Rolly looked in his losses to Isaac Cruz and Gervonta Davis, as well as his controversial stoppage victory of Ismael Barroso.

Boxing fans on social media are criticizing Ryan for choosing to fight a lowly fighter like Rolly Romero, but he can live with it. Rolly is good at hyping fights up with his trash-talking. He can’t fight a lick, but he’s good at talking.