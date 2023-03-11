Ryan Garcia says rehydration clause was “Last minute” thing by Tank Davis’ team

Ryan Garcia says that Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis’ management added the 10-lb rehydration clause at the “last minute” after everything had already been agreed to for their April 22 fight on Showtime.

In a double whammy that Ryan (23-0, 19 KOs) believes was added to try and drain him, he had to agree to a 136-lb catchweight, and when that wasn’t enough, they threw in the coup de grace with the 10-lb rehydration clause with max weight being 146 lbs for the secondary weight-n on the day of the fight.

Like many, Ryan was amused at what lengths Tank Davis (28-0, 26 KOs) was willing to stoop to try and game the system in his favor for their fight as if he needed a handicap to try and win the fight.

It was a bad look for a fighter that refers to himself as the “face of boxing.” For Ryan, it’s a compliment because it shows how highly Tank Davis and his team rates him for them to want to try and weaken him to win.

The thing is, it’s going to look REALLY bad if Tank Davis still loses the fight because it would show that no matter what he does to tip the scales in his favor, he still wasn’t good enough to win.

In other words, you don’t see teams being able to try and weaken their opponents by adding weight stipulations because that kind of scheme wouldn’t be permitted, but it’s still allowed, which shows you how far the sport needs to go before it gets on the level of other sports like the NFL, NBA, MLB and the NHL.

“I thought everything was signed and done, and last minute they threw that at me,” Ryan Garcia said to DAZN Boxing Show about the 10-lb rehydration clause that he had to agree to for him to get the Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis fight for April 22.

“Another thing was that they agreed to 138, and then two weeks later, they said they were not doing it unless you were 136,” Ryan continued. “There’s a lot of things they hit me last minute with.”

“I don’t even find strength in my weight or anything; I grow strength with the moment,” Ryan said about how it’s not going to work for Team Davis to try and drain him with their double whammy of a catchweight and rehydration clause.

Ryan’s powerful left hook is more of a fast twitch reflex thing as opposed to a thing that’s tied into muscle or weight. So the catchweight and dehydration limit won’t take that away.