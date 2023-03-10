Tim Tszyu – Tony Harrison – weights

Undefeated home fighter Tim Tszyu (21-0, 15 KOs) weighed in at 153 1/2 lbs, and his opponent, former WBC junior middleweight champion Tony Harrison (29-3-1, 21 KOs), also came in at 153 1/2 lbs on Friday at their weigh-in for Saturday’s 12 round clash for the interim WBO 154-lb title at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. The fight event will be shown live on Showtime at 10:45 p.m. ET/7:45 p.m. PT.

(Photo credit: No Limit Boxing)

The younger fighter Tszyu, 28, looked fully rehydrated with no signs of being drained at all. You could tell that Tszyu didn’t struggle to get down to the 154-lb limit.

Harrison, 32, looked good, too, and seemed happy on stage. He looked extremely confident as if the victory was already in the bag.

The winner of the fight will face undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo next. Charlo will be working as one of the commentating team for the fight and should give some good insight about what he sees from both fighters.

“Tim can do something between now and tomorrow that rehydrates himself and brings his body back up to pace,” said Tony Harrison to the media after the weigh-in. “I feel great right now.

“I feel like a seasoned vet. I know what I’m doing, I know how to do it, and I know when to do it. I feel like it’s the experience. Experience is the biggest teacher,” Harrison continued.

“I’m owning this moment. This moment is made for me. ‘That’s a bad mother f***ker right there,'” said Harrison when asked what the world would be saying about him on Sunday.

“They keep counting me out, and I don’t understand why. I’m from Detroit. How do they keep counting us out? It’s completely different,” said Harrison when asked about the difference between Australian fighters and American fighters. “The dog that you guys see in Tim. Have you ever seen a Rottweiler bite a Chihuahua?

“It’s a different kind of dog. You’ve seen your dog bite all the other Chihuahuas that he’s been biting, but he ain’t been in front of a Rottweiler yet. I just think that until y’all seen that, you haven’t seen a real fighter yet,” said Harrison.

“I just seen the way he moves, his edginess. I’m dissecting everything,” said Tszyu about Harrison. “I’m in unbelievable shape. Everything is going 100% smoothly. There’s one thing left, and that’s to win this fight.”