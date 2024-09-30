Ryan Garcia Labels Crawford “Boring” and “Overrated

Ryan Garcia roasted Terence Crawford today, calling him “boring and overrated,” and wants to fight him. Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs) feels he would beat the stuffing out of the 37-year-old Crawford if he chose to fight him, which he doubts he will. Ryan says Crawford only wants a fight against Canelo Alvarez.

The Southern California native, Garcia, 26, isn’t in the position to fight Crawford this year even if he wanted to because of his one-year suspension for testing positive for the PED Ostarine. Ryan won’t be available to fight Crawford or anyone else until April 2025.

Garcia says he would probably give Crawford his biggest payday, and he could be right. Other than Canelo Alvarez, Crawford couldn’t find a more popular fighter to face him than Ryan Garcia. The 154-pound division doesn’t have anyone on Ryan’s level in terms of being a PPV draw, and there’s no one else nearby that sells.

On social media today, Ryan ruled out giving Devin Haney a rematch because he filed a lawsuit against him over the results of their April 20th fight in Brooklyn, New York.

“I was fighting in spots on purpose. When I dropped him in the seventh, I thought, ‘I got him.’ That’s not Ostarine,” said Ryan Garcia on X, talking about his fight against Haney. “You can’t stop it if the ref didn’t save him. The ref took a point away for no reason. He was holding me, and the ref didn’t even say break. You’re supposed to give a warning for hitting a break. That’s cheating.”

The referee did appear to save Ryan from being knocked out in the seventh round of that fight on April 20th. The point deduction from Garcia for hitting on the break in that round came at the perfect time to save Haney, who was on the verge of being knocked out. The time out the referee called to penalize Ryan gave Haney all the time he needed to recover. Ryan was unhappy because the referee didn’t give him a warning beforehand.

“He was grabbing me and grabbing me. He gave him so much time,” said Garcia about Haney’s excessive holding that he was doing in the seventh round after being dropped. “It was a slow count when he was dropped. He never warned me for holding. He folded. He didn’t know what to do. He couldn’t figure me out, and he lost. He couldn’t take my power.”

The referee should have warned Ryan first before taking a point off. That looked very strange. Garcia felt that the referee should have earned Haney for all the holding he was doing, and he didn’t.

“I learned that Devin Haney is not what I thought he was. I thought he was a fighter. I gained weight because I knew Devin Haney was going to come in heavy. He comes in way bigger. He was still a pound heavier than me.”

“Why would anyone fight this man if you’re running the risk of being sued? One, he’s not a draw. Even before, he’s not a draw, and after, he’s not a draw. This is making his career worse. He’s going to lose the court case and any reputation he had.

“Bud Crawford, I called him out. But he only wants to fight Canelo. I don’t think he’s as good as people think. I feel like Bud Crawford is overrated. I’ll beat the [stuff] out of him. I would actually fight him. I would go in there and give it all my all. He’s boring. I would probably give him his biggest payday of his life if he took that fight.