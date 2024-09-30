Don Charles Tears Into Oleksandr Usyk, “Dares Him” To Fight Daniel Dubois Again

Daniel Dubois is riding high right now, the 27-year-old powerhouse coming off that massive KO win over Anthony Joshua, and Dubois has said he now wants to “right the wrong” that he suffered last August in Poland when he was stopped in the ninth round by Oleksandr Usyk, who of course holds all the other belts at heavyweight. And Dubois’ trainer, Don Charles, in an explosive rant on Talk Sport, has “dared” Usyk to fight his guy a second time.

Charles, who speaks from the heart and is an emotional person, called Usyk a “fake, a liar, and a cheat.”

Charles is absolutely adamant that body shot/low blow knockdown Dubois scored over Usyk in round five was indeed a legit body shot, and that the knockdown should have been counted. Instead, as we know, the referee ruled the shot low and Usyk was give five minutes recovery time. Charles is still fuming well over a year later.

“Mr. Usyk is fake,” Charles said. “Exceptional boxer, masterful boxer, a genius of what he’s done and what he can do. But he’s a fake and he’s a liar and a cheat. It’s well documented. He is a guy who says he’s a God fearing man, he’s always crossing himself. This is going out to Usyk – if you believe in the same God that I and the world population do, what we refer to as God, one of the ten commandments is you cannot cheat. That’s against one of the ten commandments. Make your mind up, do you worship God or not? Because if you do, the cheating and the acting he did when Daniel dropped him, he should win an Oscar for that acting.”

Charles went on to say that Usyk was “gone” after being hit to the body in the fifth round, and that no way should Dubois have even come close to being disqualified. “I know what I saw live. I didn’t need no replays, I know what I saw live,” Charles said.

Strong words, for sure. It seems the controversy over the ‘was it low, was it legit’ punch Dubois uncorked in that fifth round will never go away. Charles has his supporters, fans who agree with him when he says the shot was a legal punch and not a low blow, while about half as many fans disagree, and say the punch WAS low. Looking at the replay, it is tough to see for sure.

But Charles was there, right on top of the action that night, and nothing it seems will ever change his mind. But to call Usyk a “fake, a liar and a cheat” is going too far, surely?

Still, the Tyson Fury rematch he will have aside, there seems to be no other fight that is as interesting for the skilled Ukrainian than a return with Dubois. Will Usyk “dare” to take it, though?