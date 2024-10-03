Ryan Garcia Assists De La Hoya in Roasting Eddie Hearn

Ryan Garcia assisted promoter Oscar De La Hoya in roasting Eddie Hearn in this week’s Clapback Thursday edition on social media. De La Hoya reminded the viewers that 14 of Hearn’s Matchroom fighters lost this year. He then rattled off a few of them and showed a video of the remainder.

Oscar mentioned that Canelo Alvarez had been with Golden Boy for ten years, and he built him from scratch. De La Hoya said Canelo was only with Hearn for eight fights because he was “incompetant.”

At the end of the video, Ryan Garcia gave his finger to the camera, saying, “F*** you,” which was directed toward Hearn. Ryan had bad blood with Hearn for the things he said about him during the build-up to his fight against Devin Haney last April.

“It’s Clapback Thursdays. This week, I have a special guest helping me. Let’s start with Eddie Hearn, who lost his mind after I called out the facts. Last week, I pointed out that all his fighters either lost or got injured,” said Oscar De La Hoya on this week’s Clapback Thursday.

“Eddie, am I just imagining that 14 of your main event fighters lost this year? 14 fighters! It happened last week with Sandy Ryan and the week before with AJ. The week before, Shakur got hurt, and the week before, Berlanga was destroyed.

“You must be the biggest pathological liar on the planet to try and continue convincing us that you’re good at your job. It is a trainwreck. The Matchroom curse is a real thing, and you always bring up the fact that Canelo hates me. Yes, we hate each other, but it doesn’t change the fact that I promoted him for ten years and built him from scratch in the U.S.

“Canelo was with you for eight fights and dumped you because you’re incompetant and incapable of doing your job. Your record proves that. These are the facts.

“Oh, and one more thing. Eddie, you said I don’t have stars, but who’s this?”

Ryan Garcia: “F*** you.”