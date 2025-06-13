De La Hoya Explodes Over Boxing Media “Pay-offs,” And “Silence” Regarding Eddy Reynoso’s “Suspicious” Camp

Oscar De La Hoya is pretty angry right about now. And for a few reasons. Speaking with Fight Hub TV, De La Hoya stated that he knows for a fact that some members of the boxing media have been “paid off” and “essentially muzzled” when it comes to speaking out about Eddy Reynoso’s gym and his six fighters who have each failed a drugs test. De La Hoya says Reynoso’s camp is “suspicious” and should be investigated.

“Where’s the boxing media?” Oscar demanded.

Muzzled Media? Six Reynoso Fighters Test Dirty and Nobody Asks Why

De La Hoya also laid into the upcoming Canelo-Crawford fight and its promoter, this being “trust fund baby of boxing” Dana White.

“I actually did some digging and confirmed many members of the media have been paid off by certain people and essentially muzzled,” De La Hoya began. “I mean, these are facts. For example, six of Eddy Reynoso’s fighters have tested positive for PEDS, the latest being Jaime Munguia two weeks ago. Six fighters and no-one is questioning this? This doesn’t seem suspicious or out of the ordinary to you? We just accept the explanation of, ‘everyone is eating tainted meat?’ Come on, Jesus Christ. Doesn’t this warrant an investigation into Eddy’s camp? How is it ethical that you have six fighters testing dirty from the same camp and we don’t have questions and consequences? Where’s the boxing media? I mean they crucified Ryan Garcia every f*****g day for a year over a tiny bit of ostarine. So why are they so quiet now?”

De La Hoya does raise some interesting questions here, no doubt about it. But have members of the boxing media really been paid off? De La Hoya says so, and he says it is a fact.

Canelo-Crawford Clash Ridiculed as Mismatch, White Called Out

De La Hoya, though, was not done. He proceeded to lay into the Canelo-Crawford fight, and into White.

“Now what the media is reporting is that Canelo versus Crawford is the biggest fight of the decade,” Oscar said. “I mean to a purist and a fighter [like myself] it’s laughable because you have Crawford jumping up two weight classes to fight Canelo who is a natural light heavyweight. Crawford who couldn’t push back [Israil] Madrimov? Life and death with Madrimov! What do you think Canelo’s going to do to him, run him out of the ring! What’s laughable also, Dana White being named the promoter of this fight considering he’s never been in the boxing space, has no stable of boxers. He didn’t negotiate s**t and is being handed this fight on a silver platter and called ‘promoter.’ He’s the trust fund baby of boxing. That’s it.”

Is De La Hoya right here, too? Is the Canelo-Crawford fight really a terrible mismatch considering the size and weight difference in the two fighters? As for White’s involvement in the fight, that’s down to Turki Alalshikh, who handed the UFC boss the job of being the fight’s promoter. We fans don’t really care who promotes a fight, we just want to see great action.

But De La Hoya, like him or not, remains as one of the most passionate people in the sport today. He’s said a lot in the above interview, and it will be interesting to see how fans react, whether they agree with him or not. And will there be any response from either Reynoso or White?