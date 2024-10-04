Nick Ball vs. Ronny Rios: Stephen Fulton Awaits

Rios. This main event will be streaming live on ESPN+ in the States in case boxing fans hadn’t heard the recent news. If successful it appears the WBA has named former 122-champ Stephen Fulton as Nick Ball’s mandatory. Ball is the clear favorite with his opponent Rios sitting around +700 to upwards of +920. That said the Liverpool native can’t put the cart before the horse with a huge matchup right around the corner.

Nick Ball is an all-action, aggressive boxer who goes head-first into the chest of his opposition. Ball gives away height and reach yet has a way of giving quality fighters fits. Whether you believe Ball deserved his victory over Raymond Ford, Nick outhustled him. To be fair, landing and throwing more punches don’t automatically equal a win.

Ball doesn’t have major power but his relentless pressure and punch output along with having plenty of pop makes him a hard out. Three outings ago he scored a unanimous decision over a faded but still game Isaac Dogboe. Ball then had a split-draw to a tactical boxer in Rey Vargas. Nick’s fight with Ford could’ve been scored a draw and many folks thought Raymond had done enough. Hopefully in the future these guys can do it again.

Ronny Rios has losses to Murodjon Akhamadaliev, Azat Hovhannisyan, Rey Vargas and Robison Castellanos. Rios’s best wins were against Jayson Velez, Andrew Cancio, and, somewhat recently, Oscar Negrete. Having been stopped three times and now Rios, age 24, a knockout for Nick Ball is on the table. This boxing podcaster doesn’t see a legit path to victory beyond a serious injury for Ball or a puncher’s chance. No disrespect to Ronny Rios, who’s had a fine career as a pro.

This should be what we use to call a fun ‘TV’ scrap because of the styles blending well together. At the end of the day, this boxing junkie doesn’t believe Ronny Rios will use his length advantage effectively enough to win seven or more rounds. Could Rios attempt to box on the outside? Sure, but Ball’s swarming offense will overwhelm Rios. Good to great two-way action becomes one-sided in the middle rounds.

My Official Prediction is Nick Ball by Unanimous Decision.

Side Note: On DAZN, Randall vs. Figueroa and Rivas vs. Kreps on ESPN Knockout are the most equal matchup fights on paper for the weekend.

