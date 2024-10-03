Naoya Inoue vs. Sam Goodman In the Works for December 24th

Naoya Inoue is finalizing a deal to face Sam Goodman for a title defense for Naoya’s undisputed super bantamweight title on December 24th in Tokyo, Japan.

All four 122-lb titles will be at stake for Inoue’s defense against mandatory Goodman (19-0, 8 KOs). Goodman has worked his way into the WBO mandatory spot by beating veterans TJ Doheny, Ra’eese Aleem, and Miguel Flores.

He’s a pure boxer who dances around, landing shots and trying not to get hit. Inoue has seen that kind of style frequently in his recent fights, and he shouldn’t have any problems knocking out Goodman.

This is another fight in Tokyo, Japan, and the U.S. fans will need to get up early in the morning to watch it on Christmas Eve. It’s not the right opponent to interest a lot of Americans to sacrifice sleep to watch Inoue fight against a non-puncher.

Mike Coppinger broke the report of Inoue (28-0, 25 KOs) finalizing a deal to defend against the 25-year-old Goodman next. It’s not a fight that fans on social media are favorable to. Goodman has no punching power and is another finesse guy, like Inoue’s recent fights against 37-year-old TJ Doheny and Paul Butler. There’s no difference.

Inoue has become a disappointment for fans outside of Japan, who have noticed a pattern with how he’s matched, and they don’t think he’s for real. If Inoue was legit, instead of padding his record against fighters like Doheny and Goodman, he’d face these fighters:

– Murodjon Akhmadaliev

– Rafael Espinoza

– Rey Vargas

– Robeisy Ramirez

– Nick Ball

– Angelo Leo

Inoue is a good fighter, but we haven’t seen him face anyone outstanding during his professional career. He’s won multiple world titles, but his opposition hasn’t been cutting-edge. Fans would like to see him face the above fighters and move up to 135 so that he could test himself against Gervonta Davis. Thus far, Inoue has been resistant to making those moves.