Shields vs Nelson: Claressa Shields Final Workout Quotes & Photos

Unified Women’s Super Middleweight World Champion Claressa Shields spoke to media at a workout session in her hometown of Flint, Mich., before she departed to Verona, N.Y. to defend her 168-pound titles against undefeated IBF mandatory challenger Tori Nelson tomorrow night, Friday, Jan. 12 live on SHOWTIME. Shields will weigh in this afternoon prior to tomorrow night’s ShoBox: The New Generation telecast from Turning Stone Resort Casino. The telecast begins at 10 p.m. ET/PT and features the battle of two undefeated 140-pound prospects Shohjahon Ergashev and Sonny Fredrickson and Jesse Hernandez making his ShoBox return against Ernesto Garza.

Tickets for the event, which is promoted by Salita Promotions, are currently on sale for $75 for the first two rows of ringside, $65 for remaining ringside seats and all others priced at $49 and $37, plus any applicable fees. Tickets can be purchased in person or by calling the Turning Stone Resort Box Office at 800.771.7711 or online at Ticketmaster.





Here is what the 22-year old Shields had to say from her hometown gym, The Berston Field House:

CLARESSA SHIELDS

“I feel great. I really pushed myself this camp. It was a longer camp than usual so I’ve had ample time to get ready. Tori nelson has been doing a lot of trash talking but I’m going to show her that she may be 17-0, but she’s never fought a girl like me before.

“I may only have 4 professional fights to my name, but I have plenty of amateur experience. I’ve fought girls that are 16-0, I don’t see anywhere on her record where she’s fought an undefeated fighter of that caliber.

“I’ve prepared for this fight the same way that I always do. I haven’t done anything special. I focus on myself, not my opponents.





“In the 6th or 7th round, Nelson goes down.

“Once I beat Nelson, I do want to fight Christina Hammer, but I’m taking it one fight at a time. I’d like to fight at least one time at 154 pounds before taking on Hammer.”

About ShoBox: The New Generation

Since its inception in July 2001, the critically acclaimed SHOWTIME boxing series, ShoBox: The New Generation has featured young talent matched tough. The ShoBox philosophy is to televise exciting, crowd-pleasing and competitive matches while providing a proving ground for willing prospects determined to fight for a world title. Some of the growing list of the 73 fighters who have appeared on ShoBox and advanced to garner world titles includes: Errol Spence Jr., Andre Ward, Deontay Wilder, Erislandy Lara, Shawn Porter, Gary Russell Jr., Lamont Peterson, Guillermo Rigondeaux, Nonito Donaire, Devon Alexander, Carl Froch, Robert Guerrero, Timothy Bradley, Jessie Vargas, Juan Manuel Lopez, Chad Dawson, Paulie Malignaggi, Ricky Hatton, Kelly Pavlik, Paul Williams and more.





Russian Heavyweight Crusher Apti Davtaev Looking to Impress in his American Debut

Undefeated heavyweight KO artist Apti Davtaev will make his long-awaited American debut this Friday night on the untelevised undercard of two-time Olympic gold medalist Claressa “T-Rex” Shields (4-0, 2 KOs) defense of her WBC and IBF titles against undefeated mandatory challenger Tori Nelson (17-0-3, 2 KOs) at the Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York.

A recent signing of Salita Promotions, Davtaev (13-0-1, 13 KOs), from Kurchaloi, Russia, will take on Philadelphia-based veteran Garrett “The Ultimate Warrior” Wilson (18-13-1, 9 KOs) in an eight-round showcase.

Standing an imposing 6 ‘5″ and already having won the WBC Slovenian title in just his tenth pro fight, Davtaev moved from his training base in Grozny to Detroit to work with well-respected Javan SugarHill Steward at the Kronk Gym.

“I loved training in Detroit with SugarHill Steward,” said Davtaev. “I feel my skills are going to a new level and I look forward to showing them off on January 12. I know Wilson is experienced and has fought some very good fighters, but I am in great shape and ready to put on a show!”

Not looking to waste any time, the 28-year-old Davtaev says he’ll be looking for “names” in the big man’s division of boxing after this fight.

“My goals are to stay active and fight the better names in the division this year,” he said. “I look forward to showing the boxing fans my skills and challenging the big names. The fans in New York can expect to see a new contender in the heavyweight division.”

Steward, nephew of the great Emanuel Steward and quickly building a strong reputation of his own, says that Davtaev has what it takes.

“Apti is a strong, coordinated, big heavyweight who will be ready to compete very soon with the other contenders in the division. I am very impressed with his ability to learn and to transfer what he’s learned into sparring. I am excited to see Apti in action January 12 for his American debut. I expect to see an exciting knockout!”

Presented by Salita Promotions, Shields vs. Nelson will serve as the headliner of a televised tripleheader on SHOWTIME (10 p.m. ET/PT).

Also featured on the January 12 telecast, Uzbekistan power-puncher Shohjahon Ergashev (11-0, 11 KOs) will face fellow undefeated and top-10 ranked Sonny Fredrickson (18-0, 12 KOs) of Toledo, Ohio. In the co-feature, Jesse Hernandez (10-1, 7 KOs) will take on Ernesto Garza (9-2, 5 KOs; 1-3 WSB) in a 10-round super bantamweight bout.

