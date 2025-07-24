Claressa Shields vs. Lani Daniels: Start Time and How to Watch Live on DAZN (July 26)

This Saturday, July 26, Claressa Shields waltzes back into Detroit to defend her undisputed women’s heavyweight belts against New Zealand’s Lani Daniels—because clearly, collecting Olympic gold and undisputed championships across three divisions wasn’t enough bragging rights.

The fight goes down at Little Caesars Arena, streaming live on DAZN at 8 p.m. ET (1 a.m. UK / 2 a.m. Europe) for anyone who thinks sleep is overrated. Shields, now 16‑0 with three KOs, has turned winning into a hobby: two Olympic gold medals, undisputed in three divisions, and arguably more hardware than most gyms. Now she’s headlining in front of her home crowd with every major heavyweight belt on the line—no pressure, right?

Daniels (11-2-2, 1 KO) is the reigning IBF light heavyweight champion and ranked No. 1 by ESPN in that division. This is her biggest fight to date — and her first one outside of New Zealand.

Can Daniels hang with Shields—or is this just another Detroit showcase?

Let’s be honest: Shields is the heavy favorite here, and for good reason. She’s done it all — middleweight, junior middleweight, now heavyweight. She beat Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse in two rounds last year, then outpointed Danielle Perkins to unify the division.

Daniels has two losses, both to Geovana Peres, and neither were blowouts. Since then, she’s cleaned up at heavyweight and light heavyweight. Her win over Alrie Meleisea for the IBF belt put her on the map, and she’s looked sharp since. The problem? She’s never fought at this level. Or outside her home country.

Daniels can box. She’s got timing, experience, and a good sense of distance. What she doesn’t have is power, which makes holding Shields off for ten rounds a big ask.

Shields is known for her work rate and control. She doesn’t chase knockouts, but if you give her an opening, she’ll take it. She’s not just fighting to win — she’s fighting to send a message.

At the press conference, Shields said, “I’m the face of women’s boxing for a reason. When the lights come on, I deliver.” Daniels, calm as ever, replied, “This is history. And I came here to take it all.”

Shields vs. Daniels – Full Fight Card (Saturday, July 26)

Claressa Shields vs. Lani Daniels – 10 rounds, Undisputed Women’s Heavyweight Championship

Samantha Worthington vs. Victoire Piteau – 10 rounds, Vacant WBA Women’s Junior Welterweight Interim Title

Tony Harrison vs. Edward Ulloa Diaz – 10 rounds, Middleweight

Pryce Taylor vs. Robert Simms – 8 rounds, Heavyweight

Leon Lawson III vs. Ryan Wilczak – 8 rounds, Middleweight

Da’Velle Smith vs. Martez McGregor – 8 rounds, Super Middleweight

Cameran Pankey vs. Dominique Griffin – 6 rounds, Featherweight

Kahmel Makled vs. Devario Hauser – 4 rounds, Light Heavyweight

Sardius Simmons vs. Demetrius Banks – 4 rounds, Heavyweight

Jaquan McElroy vs. Joshua Flores – 4 rounds, Middleweight

Event Details – How to Watch