Zayas (23-0, 13 KOs) has told his team he wants the fight, signaling a shift from the typical slow-build approach often used with young contenders. While Ennis has been seeking a path toward a full world title at 154, the push from Zayas has accelerated discussions between the camps and brought movement to what had been early-stage contact.

The timing is notable. Ennis has been linked to bigger fights, including a long-discussed matchup with Vergil Ortiz Jr., but that bout is not expected to materialize in the near term. That has left room for alternative opponents, and Zayas has stepped forward to fill it in a meaningful way.

Mannix described the talks as being in an advanced stage, with both sides increasingly confident that terms can be finalized in the coming weeks. If completed, the fight would match one of the sport’s most active young contenders against a unified champion still looking to secure defining fights at the top of the division.

For Zayas, the move represents a direct attempt to bypass the usual contender queue. Rather than waiting for a mandatory position or incremental step-up fights, he is targeting a title opportunity now.

The outcome of negotiations will determine whether that approach pays off. At this stage, the talks are active, and both sides believe a deal is within reach.