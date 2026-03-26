Edgar Berlanga Jr. posted a short training video showing him shadowboxing in the ring with water spraying around him, captioning it “Hunting season ⏳” as he prepares for his next move.
Hunting season ⏳ pic.twitter.com/tSU6xPUXm9
— Edgar Berlanga Jr (@EdgarBerlangaJr) March 25, 2026
The clip has the look of something more deliberate than a routine workout. The staging, the pacing, and the message all point toward Berlanga trying to reassert himself after back-to-back losses, including his March 1 decision defeat to Hamzah Sheeraz.
Fan reaction went in the opposite direction. Many replies dismissed the video outright, with criticism focused on his recent performances rather than the intent behind the post. Others mocked the presentation, suggesting the message no longer matches what they see in the ring.
The timing adds another layer. Berlanga has been linked to a possible move to Zuffa Boxing, and the video comes as speculation around his next step continues to build.
The clip was meant to send a message. The response shows he still has work to do before people start believing it again.
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Last Updated on 2026/03/26 at 5:31 PM