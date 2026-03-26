Keith Thurman appears to meditate before Sebastian Fundora fight

The moment came before the usual back-and-forth started, with Thurman quiet and still while others on stage remained engaged with the room. The clip, shared by Sean Zittel, quickly made the rounds online, standing out from a press conference that otherwise followed a familiar format.

The setting adds context. Thurman is 37 and returning again after extended periods out of the ring, now facing a younger opponent in Fundora, whose height and reach present a difficult task. Fundora enters the fight off a stoppage win over Tim Tszyu and carries the physical advantages that have troubled opponents at this weight.

Thurman has built much of his career on presence and voice at events like these, often using media time to assert himself before a fight. This time, he offered no words in that early moment, choosing to remain still while the room waited.

The bout is set for March 28 on pay-per-view with the WBC junior middleweight title at stake. The brief scene does not change the fight itself, but it gave a different look at Thurman’s mindset heading into a challenging matchup. It came across as quiet focus rather than promotion.