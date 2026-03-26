A social media report has linked William Zepeda to trainer Eddy Reynoso ahead of his ordered fight with Lamont Roach Jr., though no official confirmation has been issued by either camp.
The claim, posted by the account ITSDAFANTA, stated that Zepeda would train under Reynoso and have him serve as head coach on fight night. Neither Zepeda nor Reynoso has publicly addressed the report, and no promoter has confirmed a change in training setup.
The bout itself is already in motion. As reported by Jake Donovan, Zepeda and Roach are being targeted for a June date in a fight for the vacant WBC lightweight title, which previously belonged to Shakur Stevenson before he was stripped.
Zepeda has built his unbeaten record on pressure and volume, overwhelming opponents with output rather than tactical variation. A move to Reynoso’s camp, if confirmed, would mark a notable adjustment, given the trainer’s history working with high-level fighters and tightening offensive styles.
Roach enters as a more measured opponent, relying on timing and shot selection. Any change in Zepeda’s corner ahead of that matchup would draw attention, particularly with a title at stake.
At this stage, the reported link remains unverified. Until either side confirms the arrangement, it stands as a development to monitor rather than a finalized change.
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Last Updated on 2026/03/26 at 3:00 PM