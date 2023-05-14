“Rolly will stop” Ryan Garcia says Rolando’s trainer

Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero’s trainer Cromwell ‘Bullet’ Gordon says his fighter will knock out Ryan Garcia when that clash takes place because the popular fighter lacks defense.

Rolly (15-1, 13 KOs) called out Ryan last Saturday night immediately after winning the vacant WBA light welterweight title with a ninth round knockout victory over Ismael Barroso in Las Vegas.

Although Ryan (23-1, 19 KOs) hasn’t said whether he’ll accept the offer from Rolly, it’s widely believed he’ll take him up on it. Ryan’s promoter Oscar De La Hoya has already expressed interest in making the fight with Rolly, and it’s understandable why.

Rolly is arguably the biggest payday for the 24-year-old Ryan at 140, and he’s the only champion in that division that he would have any chance of beating.

Ryan isn’t going to beat IBF light welterweight champion Subriel Matias, WBC champ Regis Prograis or WBO belt holder Josh Taylor.

The only champion Ryan has any shot at defeating is Rolly. The reason for that is he’s a lackluster fighter who arguably wouldn’t be champion today if not for his controversial win over Ismael Barroso last Saturday night.

“I’m like, ‘We did it. You listened to the game plan and executed it. Forget about what everybody is saying. Forget the boos. You will never make everybody happy in this world,'” said Rolando’s coach Cromwell ‘Bullet’ Gordon to Fight Hub TV on what he told Rolly after the fight last Saturday night when he beat Ismael Barroso.

“Rolly is a lot more dangerous, and he has a lot more tools,” said Bullet when asked how a fight between Rolando and Ryan Garcia would go. “He’s been working on a lot more tools. The most important is patience.

“The first half of the fight [against Barroso], he wasn’t worried about points. It’s okay when somebody else do it, but when somebody else do it, it’s a problem. Because they see you as a one-dimensional fighter, they don’t appreciate your boxing skills.

“They want you to throw punches and entertain them and half a 50-50 battle. We’re not doing that no more. No, Rolly is going to stop him,” said Bullet when asked if Ryan Garcia vs. Rolly will go twelve rounds. “He [Ryan] just don’t have no defense.

“For me to take Rolly from 0-0 to world champion, it means a lot to me, to my family, to my country. That’s major for me. I can die tomorrow happy.

“You can’t make everybody happy. No, no,” said Bullet when asked if the booing got to Rolly. “Being a world champion is what everybody dreams of stepping [into the ring] or any sport. This is what we do it for. To become world champions.

“Whatever they agree on doing with the team and management and everybody. That’s what we’re going to do. Ryan [Garcia] is a good draw. Of course, you want the Tank fight to come again, but that’s going to have to come with another mandatory situation.

“Whatever his [Rolly] plans are for his team, we got to run with it. We don’t say no to nothing. It was supposed to happen where we were supposed to fight Ryan before he fought Tank, but because we sparred and what happened in sparring.

“We got the Gervonta opportunity. Remember, Mayweather wanted Rolly to fight Tank before Ryan. I’m happy as hell, Rolly is happy as hell,” said Bullet.