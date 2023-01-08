Roiman Villa beats Rashidi Ellis & Andrade defeats Nicholson – Boxing Results

Roiman Villa (26-1, 24 KOs) pulled off a stunning victory, beating the talented previously undefeated ‘Speedy’ Rashidi Ellis (24-1, 15 KOs) by a 12 round majority decision on Saturday night in an IBF welterweight title eliminator at the Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C.

The scores were 114-112, 114-112, and 113-113. While some boxing fans complained of Ellis being robbed by the judges, but with the way Villa ended the fight made it clear that he deserved the win.

Villa knocked Ellis down twice in the 12th round to pull the victory out of the jaws of defeat in the most entertaining fight on tonight’s Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia card on Showtime PPV.

Indeed, out of all the fights on the expensive $78 card, Villa’s brilliant come-from-behind win over the technically brilliant Rashidi stole the show with it being the most exciting by far.

A rematch against Rashidi would be ideal if Villa can’t get a title shot against IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr or a bout against interim IBF 147-lb champion Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis, who was victorious tonight on the same card, beating Karen Chukhadzhian by a 12 round unanimous decision in a far less compelling fight.

The 29-year-old ‘Flaco de Oro’ Villa looked lost after five rounds, being outboxed by the faster and highly skilled Rashidi. However, the power the single-minded manner in which Villa kept coming forward, walking through Rashidi’s best shots, slowly enabled him to wear down the unbeaten fighter.

Rashidi’s loss hurts potential fights for him against Errol Spence Jr and Jaron Ennis, as well as other top fighters.

It was believed that Rashidi was on a path to some huge fights going into his match with Villa this week, but he fell apart for some reason in the second half of the fight. Whether it was ring rust or him being drained is unknown.

Whatever the case, Rashidi collapsed in the second half under the pressure & power of Villa, and now his career suddenly not looking as promising as it was going into the fight.

Demetrius Andrade defeats Demond Nicholson

Demetrius Andrade (32-0, 19 KOs) looked sluggish, wild, and timid in beating Demond Nicholson (26-5-1, 22 KOs) by a 10 round unanimous decision in his first bout at 168.

Andrade failed to live down his reputation for being a boring fighter, which will hurt him moving forward when he attempts to get lucrative fights against the big names at 168.

Andrade knocked Nicholson down in the second and tenth rounds, but he failed to step on the gas to get him out of there.

Nicholson looked like he was there to be knocked out if Andrade had put his punches together sustainably, but unfortunately for him, he was too economical and failed to go for the finish.

Given how inept Nicholson looked, Andrade dominated each round despite doing very little. The 34-year-old former two-division world champion Demetrius did just enough to win.

The performance by Andrade wasn’t what he needed to improve his chances of getting fights against these popular 168-pounders:

Caleb Plant

Canelo Alvarez

David Benavidez

Jermall Charlo

David Morrell

It’s going to take more time and better performances from Andrade for him to get the fights that he wants because he looked very average against Nicholson tonight and showed no improvement from his boring performances of the past.