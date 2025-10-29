WBA middleweight champion Erislandy Lara (31-3-3, 19 KOs) and IBF and WBO champion Janibek Alimkhnuly (17-0, 12 KOs) are now officially the support for the December 6th, 2025, PBC on Prime Video PPV event at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Lara, 42, and Alimhanuly will have three titles on the line for their fight on December 6th. The winner will be one belt away from becoming the undisputed champion at 160. WBC champion Carlos Adames holds the only title they would need. If Terence Crawford moves down to middleweight and dethrones Adames, the chances of the Lara-Janibek winner facing him for a big payday would be high.

Can Lara Still Move Like 2014?

The Cuban Lara will be coming off a 15-month layoff when he faces Alimkhanuly on December 6th. It’ll be interesting to see how the long stretch of inactivity will affect Lara. It’s not just that. He’s also not fought anyone high-level for many years, dating back to his fight against Canelo Alvarez on July 12, 2014. Everyone Lara has fought since has been B and C-level.

“My goal is to unify four belts and make my name a part of history,” said Alimkhanuly. “I’ve been working tirelessly on this path. I’ve been calling out champions for a long time, and Lara agreed. The big fight is on December 6! God willing, I’ll win my third title. History is almost made!”

The Main fight card

Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz vs. Lamont Roach

Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Erislandy Lara

O’Shaquie Foster vs. Stephen Fulton

Jesus Ramos Jr. vs. Shane Mosley Jr.

The weird thing about this card is the headliner. Instead of a world champion at the top of the card, Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz, the WBC interim light welterweight champion, will be defending against lightweight Lamont Roach (25-1-2, 10 KOs). You don’t often see an interim champion in the main event, while a three-belt unification fight in the co-feature.

Cruz (28-3-1, 18 KOs) is a good fighter, but he’s not viewed as the best at 140 or even the third best. He’s a decent talent. Roach is coming off a 12-round draw against WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis, and now he’s getting another world title shot. The contenders in the WBC’s top 15 rankings at 140 can’t be too pleased at seeing Roach jump to the front of the line, getting a title shot without ever having competed at light welterweight.

