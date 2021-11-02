Ring Magazine Experts Poll Bad News For Caleb Plant Ahead Of Canelo Challenge

Can you find anyone out there who thinks Caleb Plant, 21-0(12) will pull off the upset this Saturday night, and beat Canelo Alvarez? As good as the unbeaten Plant, AKA “Sweethands” is, practically everyone – if not everyone, period – thinks the Mexican superstar will defeat him on Saturday and will in doing so make good on his goal of winning all four major belts at super-middleweight.

Canelo, 56-1-2(38) is seen as the physically stronger fighter, he is seen as the harder hitter, he is seen as the tougher man, and he is seen as the more all-round skilled fighter. In short, Plant has it all to do in this, easily and enormously the biggest challenge of his entire fighting life.

If we go by the online poll of 20 experts that can be read via RingTV.com, it really is an impossible task defending IBF 168 pound champ Plant faces on Saturday. All 20 experts pick Canelo, with 16 of them predicting a Canelo stoppage victory. Plant is a very strong-minded person, a man with huge self-belief, so the poll (if Caleb has even read it) will mean just about nothing to him. Still, the must-read Ring Magazine experts polls are very often accurate in predicting who will win a big fight.

The most popular pick is Canelo by late-rounds stoppage win; with the 10th round being picked by five of the experts Ring spoke with. A number of the 20 experts see Canelo getting the stoppage win a round or two before that, and some do think the fight will go the full 12 rounds. But for not one single expert to pick Plant, well, it’s a landslide in terms of what the experts think will happen.

Again, it’s up to Plant and his fast hands, big heart and his utter belief in himself to stick it to the experts who are going against him. Plant has to stick to a perfect game plan and fight the fight of his career. Can he do it, and can Plant score the upset of 2021?

Can YOU find someone who fully believes so?

Canelo really does seem to be unstoppable right now.