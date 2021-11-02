Devin Haney vs. Joseph Diaz Jr. being finalized for December 4th in Las Vegas

Devin ‘The Dream’ Haney and Joseph Diaz Jr. are in the process of finalizing a fight for December 4th in Las Vegas. Haney (26-0, 15 Kos) will be defending his WBC lightweight title against interim champion Diaz (32-1-1, 15 KOs) on DAZN.

On Monday, Diaz Jr. had complained of being unhappy with the rematch clause that Haney wants for the fight in case he loses. That rematch clause will be part of the contract, according to ESPN.

Suppose Diaz Jr. beats Haney on December 4th. In that case, he’ll owe him an immediate rematch and won’t be able to go in another direction towards lucrative fights against Ryan Garcia, Vasily Lomachenko, Gervonta Davis, or Teofimo Lopez.

The fighters haven’t inked the contracts yet, but they’re getting everything finalized before they put pen to paper to make this fight a reality.

Haney can no longer say that Jojo Diaz is ducking him like he’d been saying because he’s got his wish.

Last July, after Diaz Jr defeated Javier Fortuna in a WBC-ordered lightweight title eliminator, Jojo, 28, said he would fight Ryan Garcia next rather than Haney.

Jojo and Ryan then signed a deal to fight on November 27th on DAZN, but that fight fell apart after King Ry suffered a hand injury that required surgery. Once it was clear that Ryan wouldn’t fight him, Jojo’s promoters started negotiations with Haney’s management at Matchroom Boxing for the December 4th fight on DAZN.

WBC 135-lb champion Haney, 22, will finally be getting the elusive big fight that he’s been asking for in the last two years, and we’ll see if he’s ready to take on an elite fighter.

Over the weekend, Haney’s promoter Eddie Hearn had expressed frustration at Diaz Jr. taking his time by not signing the contract for the fight. Still, it looks like his worries were for nothing because the contest is being finalized.

To show how desperate Haney was for a big fight, he volunteered to step in as the replacement opponent for WBC ‘regular’ lightweight champion Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis for his December 5th fight after his opponent Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero was pulled from the card due to a sexual assault accusation made against him.

Some believe that Haney was never serious about fighting Tank, and it was a move to get Diaz Jr. to agree to the contract terms.

Haney vs. Jojo Diaz Jr. is a fight that will interest a lot of boxing fans, as it’s an evenly matched one on paper and impossible to pick a winner. Although Haney is the WBC 135-lb champion, he’s lucked vulnerable recently in fights against Jorge Linares and Alfredo Santiago.

Haney, 22, was almost knocked out in his last fight against Linares on May 29th, and he probably would have if his opponent had fought through his nonstop clinching in the championship rounds.

Devin was in survival mode from rounds 9 through 12 after being repeatedly rocked by the 35-year-old former three-division world champion Linares. It was lucky for Haney that he wasn’t facing a more ruthless challenger & astute that had the sense to fight through his clinching.

For his part, Jojo Diaz looked a lot better in defeating Javier Fortuna by a 12 round unanimous decision in a WBC title eliminator last summer on July 9th. Diaz stepped in to fight Fortuna after Ryan Garcia pulled out due to mental health issues related to anxiety.

A year ago, Diaz Jr defeated IBF super featherweight champion Tevin Farmer by a 12 round decision to capture his trap. However, in Jojo’s first defense against Shavkat Rakhimov last February, he lost his IBF 130-lb belt on the scales after weighing 133 1/2 lbs. The two fighters dueled back and forth to a 12 round draw. Diaz Jr. looked like he’d done enough to win, but the judges scored it a draw.

Diaz’s lone career defeat came at the hands of WBC featherweight champion Gary Russell Jr., who beat him by a 12 round unanimous decision in 2018 in a competitive fight.