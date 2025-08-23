Lamont Roach Calls Out Floyd Mayweather: “Let’s See What You Got Left!”

More on the Floyd Mayweather wants to see his prodigy Curmel Moton fight WBA 130 pound champ Lamont Roach Jr story. Roach has of course seen Mayweather’s social media post call-out, and he has said he would fight Moton but only if he had to do so, as in if the WBA ordered him to defend his belt against the 19 year old.

But Roach, doing some even more creative matchmaking of his own, has actually called out Mayweather to fight him! Taking to social media himself, 30 year old Roach, understandably angry at the way his we-all-thought-it-would-happen rematch with Tank Davis has gone south (perhaps for good), has dared “Money” to come out of retirement and fight him.

Roach Dares Mayweather to Step Back Into the Ring

“Come on now Floyd….set it up with me and you! We can run it, let’s see what you got left in that gas tank,” Roach wrote.

Now, we all know Floyd is far too smart to even think about risking his legacy, his 50-0 record, by coming back at age 48, this to fight a guy like Roach, who is in his prime. There was some talk of Mayweather perhaps coming back to fight fellow veteran Manny Pacquiao in a lucrative rematch should Pac-Man beat Mario Barrios, but as we know, Pacquiao failed to take Barrios’ WBC welterweight title, instead performing well enough at age 46 to get a draw.

Why Doesn’t Roach Just Defend His Belt?

Mayweather may box another exhibition or two in the future, but no way does the all-time great come back for any real fight other than a return go with Pacquiao. That one could still happen, although we have not heard anything on the subject from either legend. But back to Roach: why is he wasting his time calling out Mayweather? Roach, a fine fighter, should be trying to get himself a big fight with a Shakur Stevenson, a Teofimo Lopez, or some other top name at either 130 or 135 (and maybe Roach is trying and has tried to make such a fight).

Roach, 25-1-2(10) has to know that there is zero chance Mayweather would ever come back to fight either him or anybody else. If he has no other next fight set, why doesn’t Roach get busy defending his belt against Moton?