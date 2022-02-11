Ricky Hatton In Talks To Return To The Ring To Face Marco Antonio Barrera

This one will be a real stunner if it happens. According to The Sun, British legend Ricky Hatton is in talks to return to the ring against fellow veteran Marco Antonio Barrera, this some ten years after “The Hitman” last fought. While this is quite crazy news it’s not total madness, as the two are only in talks regarding an exhibition bout. Still, Hatton will have to shift a considerable amount of weight to be in fighting shape; judging by his recent appearance anyway.

Barrera, who last boxed in 2011, has quite recently fought an exhibition bout, this with Jesus Soto Karas last year (the bout being declared a draw at the end) and the 48 year old Mexican legend has kept himself in good physical condition. According to The Sun article, Hatton, aged 43, is in “advances talks” with Barrera; with whom he is quite friendly.

So what to make of this latest big-name exhibition show? Fans will of course tune in; Barrera and Hatton are huge names, they lit up the sport in the 1990s and 2000s and both guys had a strong fan following, Hatton especially. Hatton did say last year that he himself enjoyed the hyped-up exhibition bouts between the likes of Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield, adding how he would possibly be interested in doing something himself. Now, it seems Hatton will indeed climb through the ropes once again.

“I’m all for these dream fights we keep hearing about,” Hatton said in 2021. “I have youngsters coming up to me, saying, ‘I’ve watched your fights on video but I never got to see you live!’ And I think that is why I’m a fan of these exhibitions.”

Hatton was world champion at 140 pounds and he also held a version of the welterweight title. Hatton’s record is 45-3(32). In his last fight, which took place in November of 2012, Hatton was stopped in the ninth round by Vyacheslav Senchenko. Barrera ruled at super-bantamweight, featherweight and super-featherweight. Barrera’s record is 67-7(44). In his last fight, which took place in February of 2011, Barrera scored a second round KO over Jose Arias.