Conor Benn Says There Will Be No Third Fight With Eubank Jr, Aims To Drop Back Down To 147 And Win A World Title

In what turned out to be a one-sided fight, Conor Benn won a commandingly wide 12-round UD over Chris Eubank Junior last night, the fight seeing a “zombie-like,” drained and “old” Eubank Jr decked twice in the final round before going down heavily on points. There is absolutely no need for a third fight even if the two “Next Gen” rivals are now all level at 1-1.

Benn, speaking after the win that was satisfying to him but not to the fans who were hoping for an epic the kind they got when Benn and Eubank Jr first rumbled back in April, said he now aims to shed the excess weight he put on so as to twice fight Eubank at middleweight, and drop down to win a world title at 147-pounds.

Benn Sets Sights on WBC Welterweight Title

Benn, 24-1(14) is a natural welterweight and he says his goal now is to win the WBC title, this the belt his British legend of a father held back in the 1990s.

“I think for me, winning the WBC welterweight title is heavy on my heart and heavy on my mind. It’s the belt my dad won, it’s the belt I would love to win. It’s my dream. For me to be 1-0 up on my dad, by winning against a Eubank, and also by winning the WBC title, that would be some moment for me.”

Benn Family Finally Claims a Win Over the Eubanks

It’s true that Nigel Benn was never able to lodge a win over Chris Eubank Senior, with Eubank stopping Benn in the 9th round in their classic first fight, and with Benn having to make do with a controversial draw in their return showdown. Now, finally, the Benn family holds a win over the Eubank family.