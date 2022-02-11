Eddie Hearn reacts to criticism of Conor Benn vs Chris van Heerden

Eddie Hearn’s teapot was boiling over on Friday in hearing the news of boxing fans criticizing his choice of opponent for Conor Benn’s next fight against 34-year-old inactive welterweight Chris Van Heerden.

Of the fighters that Hearn has mentioned as candidates for the unbeaten Benn’s next fight, Van Heerden (28-2-1, 12 KOs) has seemingly received the most criticism from fans.

Van Heerden hasn’t fought in two years and his last win came three years ago in 2019. In defense of the South African Van Heerden, Hearn pointed out that he was a good enough opponent to face Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis in his last fight in 2020 on Showtime.

However, that fight was halted in the first round after Van Heerden suffered a cut. Now after sitting inactive for two years, Van Heerden is not viewed as an ideal opponent for Benn.

Fans would prefer that Benn face one of these fighters from the murderer’s row at 147:

Jaron Ennis

Vergil Ortiz Jr

David Avanesyan

Rashedi Ellis

Eimantas Stanionis

Keith Thurman

Van Heerden has accepted Benn fight offer

“I think it’s a really good fight. It’s a southpaw; Van Heerden is very tough,” said Eddie Hearn to iFL TV in reacting to being told that boxing fans dislike the choice of the 34-year-old Van Heerden as Benn’s next opponent.

“By the way, Van Heerden hasn’t boxed because of COVID and obviously had a family bereavement, but you do know his last fight was against Jaron Ennis [in 2020],” said Hearn.

“I mean, it’s mental. So, in his last fight, he headlined on Showtime against Jaron Ennis. He hasn’t been injured. That fight went two rounds. I think it was a clash of heads.

“So, it was okay for him [Van Heerden] to headline on Jaron Ennis in his last fight, but it’s not okay for him to fight against Conor Benn? It’s absolutely mental.

“This is a tough, tough man [Van Heerden], a southpaw, a good welterweight. It’s a very tough fight, and it’s not done anyway. We’ve not announced that fight,” said Hearn.

“He’s accepted the fight, should he get it. There are other people [in the running for Benn’s fight in April], but he looks like the frontrunner at the moment,” said Hearn of Van Heerden.

Boy, Hearn was really worked up about this, and this writer doesn’t understand why he’s willing to go to bat for Van Heerden? I mean, I could understand Hearn being willing to fall on his sword over a better-talented fighter, but for Van Heerden? It’s mind-boggling.

Benn = 2 fights behind Ennis

“Does that not make sense?” said Hearn about Van Heerden being alright for then 22-year-old Boots Ennis’ step up two years ago in 2020; then it makes sense for him to be the 25-year-old Benn’s step up after two years out of the ring.

“By the way, it wasn’t Jaron Ennis’ step up. Jaron Ennis doesn’t really need step-ups. Jaron Ennis went Chris Van Heerden, and then he went [Sergey] Lipinets.

“So that’s kind of the root of Conor Benn. Conor Benn is two or three fights behind Ennis and [Vergil] Ortiz. So like I say, it was okay for Jaron Ennis.

“He’s probably the best welterweight in the world right now, Jaron Ennis, but not for little old Conor Benn without any amateur experience and no pedigree. So we’ll see,” said Hearn.

I hate to disagree with Hearn but I think he’s way off saying Benn is only two or three fights behind Jaron Ennis. It’s a lot more than that, as Benn has yet to cut his teeth on his first quality opponent.

The cannon fodder that Hearn has been matching Benn against doesn’t compare with the opposition that Boots Ennis has been facing as a pro.