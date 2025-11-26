Trainer Malik Scott says the reason Devin Haney is viewed as a bottom-tier pound-for-pound fighter is due to his “dramatic” loss to Ryan Garcia. He states that Haney (33-0, 15 KOs) hasn’t “been the same since” taking a pounding from Ryan in his 12-round majority decision defeat on April 20, 2024, when he was dropped three times.

Haney, 26, has fought twice since the Garcia fight and was unwilling to engage Brian Norman Jr. or Jose Ramirez. He won both fights, but he relied on movement and holding to secure the victories. Fans widely criticized both performances. What fans saw from Devin wasn’t top-tier P4P material.

“I think Devin has the tools to be great, but I’ve only seen greatness from him in that one night against Lomachenko [in May 2023],” said Max Kellerman to the InsideRingShow on X about Devin Haney. “It’s pretty clear in boxing that you have that top tier [pound-for-pound],’ then you have that next tier.”

The way Haney retreated last Saturday when under attack by Norman, he didn’t shown the mindset to use the tools that he possessed. He held and appeared to have no confidence in himself to engage.

“I’m saying Haney has the tools not to be on the bottom tier of the best fighters in the world,” said Max. “He has the size, he has the ability, he has enough speed and length. It’s not like he’s doing it with smoke and mirrors. He knows how to box. Why do we not perceive him like we do those super fighters?”

“The Ryan Garcia thing was very dramatic for him, and he hasn’t been the same since,” said trainer Malik Scott about why Haney isn’t fighting on a high enough level to be viewed as a top-tier talent.