Bill Haney says he wants Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero, the fighter who beat Ryan Garcia, for Devin Haney to fight next in a unification clash at welterweight.

Today, on X, Bill revealed that WBA 147-lb champion Romero (17-2, 13 KOs) is the target for WBO champion Haney (33-0, 15 KOs) to fight in a two-belt unification on February 21, 2026.

Bill’s idea is for Haney-Rolly to share the same card as Ryan Garcia’s title challenge against WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios (29-2-2, 18 KOs) on February 21st. It would be a massive card for DAZN PPV, and the ideal way to set up a fight between the winners of the two for later in 2026.

“Is this man high, drunk, or delusional? Henry [Garcia], come get your clown; we want the guy that knocked your son down and beat him up. You remember the same Rollie you didn’t want to rematch? Ryan is unfocused, too emotional with too many excuses. Send Rollie. We’re ready,” said Bill Haney on X today, calling out Ryan Garcia’s conqueror, Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero, for a unification fight with Devin Haney on February 21st.

Bill included an undated picture of a dazed-looking Ryan Garcia, along with his comments on him. Judging by Bill’s comment, he’s still got the kettle on for Kingry after what he did to his son, Devin Haney, last year on April 20, thrashing him in a three-knockdown 12-round majority decision victory. Devin has looked gunshy and timid as a lamb ever since that fight, appearing tentative in his last two fights.