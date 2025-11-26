Pacquiao, Morales, Margarito Attend Pac-Man Jr.’s Pro Debut

Talk about feeling the pressure upon making your pro debut in the ring. Jimuel Pacquiao, son of living legend Manny Pacquiao, will take his pro bow on November 29, this time at the Pechanga Resort Casino, with the former eight-division king promoting the card. The card will feature three fights, but, of course, Pacquiao’s debut will garner the most attention.

A Heavy Spotlight for Jimuel Pacquiao

But added to the pressure of trying to follow in his father’s footsteps, Jimuel will be fighting in front of two other legends, both of whom fought his father in memorable, indeed unforgettable, encounters. On the night, Manny Pacquiao will be joined at ringside by none other than Erik Morales and Antonio Margarito.

Morales, one of the greatest Mexican fighters ever, defeated Manny in the first fight of their epic series, with Pac-Man coming back to stop Morales in fights II and III. Fans will no doubt swarm “El Terrible” as he makes his entrance on fight night.

Margarito’s Shadow Still Follows Him

As for Margarito, well, his is very much a bad-guy image, due to the infamous hand-wrap scandal that pretty much defines him and his career today. Manny had to dig deep to beat the far bigger “Tony” when they fought, just the one time, back in 2010, with Pacquiao dishing out quite a fearful beating in the end. It would/will be absolutely fascinating to hear what Manny and Margarito have to say to each other. Manny actually said many years ago that he had forgiven Margarito for the hand-wraps thing, with the all-time great being charitable enough to recognise how all humans are capable of making mistakes.

Margarito has carried a low profile these past few years, and it will be interesting to see how the fans who show up on November 29 will treat him.

Morales, again, a true hero, may well get mobbed by the fans. Margarito may have to soak up a few boos, who knows?

Can Jimuel Stay Focused Amid All This?

And as for Jimuel Pacquiao, well, let’s hope he can focus on the task at hand and win his first pro fight, and not be distracted by the three former kings of the ring who will be watching him that night.

Pacquiao “The Next Gen” will box a four-rounder against Brendan Lally.