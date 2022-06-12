Richard Riakporhe Takes Out Turchi In Two In IBF Eliminator – Boxing Results

Last night at Wembley Arena, unbeaten cruiserweight contender Richard Riakporhe took out Fabio Turchi of Italy in the second round in their IBF elimination bout. The Londoner’s power was too much for Turchi, his left hand to the body dropping him in a heap. Turchi managed to get back to his feet but his corner had seen enough and they stopped the fight. Riakporhe is now 15-0(11). Turchi falls to 20-2(14).

Big things are expected of 32 year old Riakporhe and plenty of people see him as a future world champion. Promoter Ben Shalom spoke with Sky Sports last night and he said Riakporhe is ready for the best, for the reigning world champion at 200 pounds. Right now, Ilunga Makabu holds the WBC cruiserweight title, Mairis Briedis is the IBF champ, and Arsen Goulamirian holds the WBA belt.

Shalom reckons his fighter is ready to face either of them and soon.

“He’s an incredible specimen,” Shalom said of Riakporhe. “That was his left hand, imagine when his right hand connects. I genuinely believe nobody wants to get in the ring with Richard Riakporhe, ask anybody who has sparred with him. I was recently asked who is the biggest puncher I’ve ever seen? I said Richard Riakporhe, people laughed, this guy is the biggest puncher I’ve seen. Next, Makabu, Briedis, Goulamirian, he’ll take all of them.”

Shalom added how he feels Riakporhe is a “superstar” and that he can fight for a world title later on this year. So far in his pro career, Riakporhe has done everything right and he has shown no apparent weaknesses. Maybe the 32 year old from London really is the next dominant cruiserweight? One fight plenty of fans would love to see is Riakporhe against Lawrence Okolie. Okolie is a real talent himself of course. What a massive fight for British boxing that one would be. And who on earth wins?

Shalom has zero doubt his fighter will win a world title if he’s given the opportunity.

“Richard Riakporhe will be a world champion, whether it’s the next fight or one after, 100 percent,” he said.