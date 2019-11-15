RESULTS: Morales vs Gesta ends in technical draw

Hometown hero Carlos “The Solution” Morales (19-4-4, 8 KOs) and Filipino contender Mercito “No Mercy” Gesta (32-3-3, 17 KOs) fought to a technical majority draw after their scheduled 10-round lightweight bout was stopped in the sixth round due to a cut caused by an accidental headbutt. One judge scored it 58-56 in favor of Morales while two judges scored it a 57-57 draw. The fight headlined the Nov. 13 edition of Thursday Night Fights at the Belasco Theater in Los Angeles. The event was streamed live on DAZN, RingTV.com and on Facebook Watch via the Golden Boy Fight Night Page. The series is also be available on regional sports networks around the nation.





“What happened is that we clashed heads while coming in,” said Carlos Morales.”The ref said the cut was too deep. I had trouble seeing out of my left eye. The medicine kept getting in my eye, and I kept trying to get it out. Mercito has a lot of experience, so it was a good learning experience for me. If the fans want a rematch, we can do it.”

I wanted to keep going, and I know he wanted to keep going,” said Mercito Gesta.”But that’s the way it is. This is boxing, and it happens. We can definitely do this again if the fans want it.

In the co-main event, Jonathan Oquendo (31-6, 19 KOs) of Vega Alta, Puerto Rico defeated Charles Huerta (21-7, 12 KOs) of Paramount, Calif. in dominant fashion to score a unanimous decision victory and become the WBO Latino Super Featherweight Champion in a 10-round battle. Oquendo won with three scores 90-100.





“It was a tough fight, and I felt I did well,” said Jonathan Oquendo.”I hadn’t fought in about six months when I fought Lamont Roach. But I did a good job. I knew he was the kind of fighter who likes to trade and I think I used that to my advantage. I also worked the body really well. God willing, we’ll get world title shot next.”

Travell “Black Magic” Mazion (16-0, 12 KOs) of Austin, Texas defeated Diego “Demoledor” Cruz (19-8-2, 15 KOs) of Mexico City, Mexico via unanimous decision in a 10-round super welterweight fight. Mazion won with two scores of 99-90 and one score of 98-91.

“I think my performance was amazing,” said Travell Mazion.”I did exactly what I wanted to do. Everybody always thinks that I’m trying to go out there to get the knockout. You don’t always go out there and go for the knockout. He was really tough. I knew he was going to come in with some hell of a shots, and he did, but I knew I was going to come up top. I would change keeping my hands a little bit and go for to the body more. That’s pretty much it. I did what my coach wanted me to do. Whatever they have for me. I’m going to spend the holidays with my family, but we’re still going to be in the gym. Always in the gym.





Oscar “Ace” Acevedo (6-0) of Garden City, Kansas scored a unanimous decision victory against Darel Harris (3-18-1, 1 KO) of Sarasota, Florida across four rounds of lightweight action. Acevedo won with two scores of 40-36 and one score of 39-37.

“I felt good. I had to get rid of some ring rust because I hadn’t fought since March,” said Oscar Acevedo. “I’m going to go back to the gym right away and see what’s next for me.”

Welterweight prospect Evan Sanchez (6-0, 5 KOs) of Parlier Calif. scored a first-round knockout victory against Hector Hernandez (2-2, 1 KO) of Durango, Mexico. Sanchez ended the fight with a barrage of shots at :23 of the aforementioned round.





“I feel honored to have been on a Golden Boy card,” said Evan Sanchez.”I appreciate every opportunity that’s been given to me. I didn’t know it would end this quick, but I knew I would get the stoppage because I have been training extra hard.”