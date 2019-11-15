Pablo Cesar Cano and Roberto Ortiz – final press conference quotes

Pablo Cesar “El Demoledor” Cano (32-7-1, 22 KOs) and Roberto “Massa” Ortiz (35-4-2, 26 KOs) hosted their final press conference today at Quince Restaurante Bar in Guanajuato, Mexico ahead of their 10-round fight for Cano’s WBC International Silver Super Lightweight Title. The action takes place this Saturday, Nov. 16 on the latest edition of Golden Boy Fight Night on Facebook Watch at The Plaza De Toros San Miguel De Allende in Guanajuato, Mexico. The fights will be streamed globally on Facebook Watch via the Golden Boy Fight Night Page.





Below is what today’s participants had to say at the press conference:

PABLO CESAR CANO, WBC International Silver Super Lightweight Champion:

“Some of you may already know me, but the rest of you will have the pleasure of getting to know me this Saturday. I’m very happy to be here in Guanajuato. It’s not my first time fighting here. It’s my second time here. We’ve come very prepared and motivated. We are also very concentrated on this fight as it is very important for my career. I want to dedicate this fight to all of the people here.”





ROBERTO ORTIZ, Super Lightweight Contender:

“I want to thank my promoters, Roberto Diaz and Memo Rocha for giving me the opportunity to step in the ring again. I know it’s a great opportunity. It’s an opportunity to get to the top of the division. I’ve been very concentrated and prepared. I have been visualizing the fight and the victory. I’ve prepared very well with Joel and Antonio Diaz, so make sure you don’t miss this big night of boxing at the Plaza de Toros!”

RICARDO SANDOVAL, Flyweight Contender:

“I’m very happy and grateful to be fighting here. The truth is that it’s my first time fighting here. Tomorrow we will weigh-in and Saturday we will give everything. I’ve very concentrated and prepared for this fight. God willing we will get the victory, so don’t miss it this Saturday because it’s going to be a great one.”

GILBERO GONZALEZ, Flyweight Contender:

“This is going to be a great event. I want to thank Golden Boy for this opportunity. I want to thank thus great city for opening its doors for me. This will be a great fight, and a win will open many doors for me, so expect a great show.”





SULEM URBINA, Super Flyweight Contender:

“I want to thank God for allowing me to get to this point of my career. I come from a very humble background, so if it weren’t for boxing, I would have never even been able to ride on an airplane and be with you all today in this great city. It fills me with such happiness. Because of boxing, I’ve been able to travel the world, and that’s what keeps opening doors for me. I want to thank Golden Boy and Roberto Diaz for the opportunity. I haven’t fought in several months, so I am very happy to be fighting on a Golden Boy card. When I got the call to fight here, I think I almost cried. So, I’m very excited and you have to make sure you don’t miss the fights this Saturday.”

LUZ MARTINEZ, Super Flyweight Contender:

“I want to tell you all to not miss the fights this Saturday. I promise to deliver a great battle. I also want to say something to my opponent: Let’s make sure we give everything in the ring and deliver a great battle!”

