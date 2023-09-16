Boxing Tonight: Zepeda vs. Gesta – Live Results

William Zepeda will be tested tonight by Mercito Gesta in lightweight action on DAZN in Commerce, California. The event starts at 8 pm. ET. Zepeda, 27, has the youth and power advantage over the 34-year-old Gesta (34-3-3, 17 KO).

Boxing results & updates will be provided below.

Zepeda (28-0, 24 KOs) has looked great lately, beating Joseph Diaz, Jaime Arboleda and Rene Alvarado. The Mexican warrior Zepeda is the favorite for obvious reasons, but Gesta won’t give up without a fight.

Golden Boy prompter Oscar De La Hoya sees big things ahead for the 27-year-old Zepeda, positioning him to fight for the WBA lightweight title once it’s vacated or stripped from champion Devin Haney.

If Zepeda does capture the WBA belt next year, it’s going to be awfully hard for him to hold onto it with these contenders breathing down his neck:

Frank Martin

Vasiliy Lomachenko

Floyd Schofield

Edwin De Los Santos

Shakur Stevenson

Keyshawn Davis

George Kambosos

Giovanni Cabrera

Another fight on tonight’s card is featherweight Victor Morales (18-0-1, 9 KOs) taking on Edwin Palomares (18-4-2, 9 KOs) in a 10 round chief support bout. Morales isn’t a big puncher, so you can’t rule out a win for Palomares, but it’s still unlikely to happen.

In another interesting fight, Yokasta Valle (28-2, 9 KOs) defends her IBF/WBO Minimumweight straps against challenger Maria Santizo (11-3, 6 KOs) in a bout scheduled for 10 rounds.

“I like to hear about that, being the underdog. There’s no pressure for me. I don’t have to show that. Of course, I have to show my skills, but there’s no pressure being an underdog,” said Mercito Gesta to Golden Boy Promotions, reacting to being the underdog for tonight’s fight with William Zepeda in the headliner.

“I just want to go showcase my style and give it all in the ring. All the fans that are there for me. This is another opportunity. This is a good fight, and I hope you guys watch it. If you come live, it will be better.

“In the Philippines, they learn how to subscribe on DAZN. With my family & my neighbors. I’m so thankful for your support. Watch this fight this Saturday, September 16th,” said Gesta.

“I know we’re both active fighters. I know it’s going to be a war,” said Zepeda. “Every time I step in the ring, I want to make sure I take advantage of that opportunity, and this is not an exception.

“Don’t miss this fight. It is going to be a great show on September 16th. I’m very proud to be taking part in this event, and it’s going to be a great show,” said Zepeda.