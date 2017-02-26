Results: Braekhus decisions Svensson

Undisputed and Unified Women’s Welterweight World Champion, “The First Lady” CECILIA BRAEKHUS, (30-0, 8 KO’s) won a dominant 10-round decision over Mandatory Challenger KLARA SVENSSON, (17-2-0, 5 KO’s) on Friday night, February 24 in front of a sold out crowd of over 10,000 at The Spektrum in Oslo, Norway.

Scores were 100-90 and 99-91 twice, as Braekhus, the Women’s #1 Pound-for-Pound Fighter in the World defended her WBC, WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO Welterweight World Titles.





“I’m very happy with my performance, my continued work with trainer Johnathon Banks has made me more aggressive and while I’ve kept a little bit of the old style, it’s really made me into a new fighter,” said Braekhus.

“The response from the people of Norway has just been overwhelming the last six months between the two fights. It’s really been an electric atmosphere, a big gift to me.”

“While I would have liked to score a knockout, it was also great to show more of my new skills and give the fans a show.”

Continued Braekhus, “I love being a boxer, this is what I always wanted since I was a little girl, boxing is like nothing else in the world.”

The victory was Braekhus’ second consecutive in her home country following the lifting of Norway’s thirty-three year boxing ban which the champion worked tirelessly to remove.

Photos/First Lady Promotions

